Malu Trevejo dropped from Travis Scott’s label after claims of ‘faking’ her signing

TikTok star Malu Trevejo has claimed she was dropped from Travis Scott’s label following allegations that she’d lied about being signed to the company in mid-October.

Cuban-American singer Malu Trevejo is a bonafide TikTok star, garnering over 20 million followers on the platform after first making it big on Musical.ly.

Her musical career has also seen some success, as seen in the case of her viral song ‘Luna Llena,’ which has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube since it was released four years ago.

Considering her musical talents, Trevejo getting signed to a major record label should come as par for the course… but fans weren’t convinced when she claimed she’d been signed to rapper Travis Scott’s music label, Cactus Jack Records, in October 2021.

After announcing her signing via Instagram, multiple fan pages claimed they were being contacted by Scott’s manager, David Stromberg, who purportedly asked them to remove their posts about her and called the announcement “fake.”

Malu later rebuffed these claims, pointing out credits underneath one of her songs on YouTube, which showed that the video had been provided by Cactus Jack and Atlantic Recording Corporation.

Malu Trevejo claims she parted ways with Travis Scott music label

Weeks after this controversy sparked online, Trevejo shared an Instagram story claiming that she’d allegedly parted ways with the label.

However, it doesn’t look like the allegations claiming she’d “lied” had anything to do with her exit. Instead, Trevejo said that “things just changed.”

“I don’t gotta lie, ask the man himself,” she wrote. “How many times he said he believed in me and he wanted to help me. Stop spreading lies. I had a two hour conversation with him, crying and hugging him. He knows I ain’t lied about anything.”

Trevejo then shared a marked-up photo of her purported contract, coupled with the caption: “No lies here, thanks.”

The influencer has not shared any further information about her purported exit from the label, leaving fans confused and hoping for another opportunity for the star to open up in the future.