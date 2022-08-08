Ludwig, Sykkuno and Valkryae to play in UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series

Streamers from across YouTube and Twitch will be taking part in The UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series All-Stars tournament including Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Ludwig.

Online game manufacturer Mattel163 has revealed that it will be hosting a three-week long “unique, high-stakes influencer competition” called UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: All-Stars.

With YouTube star Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren set to host, streamers from across the community will be going head-to-head in a game of UNO! Mobile.

A press release from Mattel163 revealed that 16 creators from across the streaming community will be taking part, all with the aim of taking home a “coveted solid gold UNO! Wild Card.”

Mattel163 reveal UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series tournament

According to the press release, the tournament will take place from August 12 until the grand finale on August 26 and will be able to watch via the contestants streaming channels. It will also be livestreamed in a watch party within the UNO! Mobile app as well as its official YouTube channel.

Qualifying rounds are set to kick off on August 12 and 19 at 4:00 pm PDT/ 7pm EDT/ 12am BST with the finals to start at the same times on August 26.

The rules of the game are: “2v2 team mode puts two players on a team where they can see each other’s cards and if one player wins, they both do. 16 star gamers will need to strategize together in order to win.”

Mattel163 The UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series tournament will see appearances from a plethora of streamers.

UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series tournament participants: Full list

16 streamers will be putting their UNO know-how to the test in the Mobile gaming tournament with Streamer of the Year Ludwig and Shoutcaster Gojj in line to host. The creators set to take part are:

Valkyrae

CouRage

Sykkuno

LilyPichu

kkatamina

QTCinderella

BobbyPlays

Bellafox

NoahFromYouTube

ThesaurusPG

Orange Juice

Wynnsanity

BenTimm1

ThisisChris

Destini

Kashman

However, the All Stars tournament will be followed by a Community Cup in Q4 2022 where “anyone” who wants to show off their UNO talents can compete.

Mattel163 The winner of the UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: All Stars tournament will take home a one-of-a-kind gold UNO card.

Mattel163 CEO Amy Huang said: “UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: All-Stars represents the first event in a new era of UNO! Mobile competitive gaming.

“We see UNO! Mobile as the perfect fit for a competitive tournament […] we have an exciting slate of tournaments coming up, and look forward to building the UNO! Mobile ecosystem with our incredible community of global players.”

With so many big-names involved, the competition promises to be an exciting experience for streaming fans and for those wanting to capture a bit of childhood card game nostalgia.