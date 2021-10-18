Ludwig mindblown after trying Tommyinnit’s “genius” Twitch follower trick

Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren showed off a Twitch follower trick from Tommyinnit, calling him a “genius” after he realized it worked.

Ludwig announced his return from his break from content creation on October 13 with the announcement of his first-ever Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl tournament filled entirely with professional players from Super Smash Bros teams.

Having returned from his 10-day break on October 16, he had a couple of new things to show off.

Alongside his newly renovated stream room, he had a trick that he got from his friend and Minecraft content creator, TommyInnit.

Ludwig shows off TommyInnit’s trick

Ludwig exclaimed: “Hey boys if you follow me right now, your name will pop up on the screen.”

He went on to mention that TommyInnit introduced him to this trick, having gotten about 7000 followers from it. Surprised at the result, he said: “Holy s**t it works! TommyInnit’s a genius! What the f**k.”

Ludwig explained that Tommy and he have a “sensei and apprentice” relationship with each other, with him being the sensei and Tommy being the apprentice.

Ahgren sarcastically replied to a viewer that said he learned from the best: “You can still teach an old dog new tricks.”

However, the adrenaline from gaining a mass amount of followers died down quickly. He read a message from his chat out loud, “It’s just a bunch of people unfollowing and refollowing.”

Ludwig quickly realized he probably shouldn’t do the trick anymore. He said: “I don’t know if that’s a very good thing to happen.”

We’ll have to wait to see if he does any tricks suggested by the Minecraft YouTuber in the future.