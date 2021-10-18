PewDiePie roasts Dixie D’Amelio’s “weird” apartment tour

YouTube legend PewDiePie roasted TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio’s apartment tour and didn’t hold back with his criticism.



Swedish YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg frequently posts videos where he judges influencers’ houses. Back in August, he called Pokimane’s streaming setup “uncomfortable,” in which the OfflineTV star laughed off his reaction.

In his latest video, he showcased the infamous Sway and Hype houses from TikTok as well as singer and TikTok star, Dixie D’Amelio.

PewDiePie roasts Dixie D’Amelio

Just like his previous video reactions, the Swedish YouTuber focused on some of the top influencers on the platform who have shown off their houses before. Hoping that he was moving onto something a bit more “chill,” Pewds was surprised when he realized Dixie D’Amelio lived in an apartment.

Starting off, Felix exclaimed: “If you live in America, why the f**k would you live in a flat?” Dixie continued on to showcase her furniture, putting emphasis on the brand name which confused the YouTuber who sarcastically said: “That’s just what I wanna know as soon as the tour starts.”

D’Amelio said: “This is where I stand most mornings, I drink my morning coffee and stare into other people’s apartments,” which sparked a lightbulb over Kjellberg’s head: “That’s so weird, maybe that’s why Americans love living in an apartment, they like staring at people.”

The TikToker went on to reveal expensive appliances filling the corner of her apartment, like a popcorn and ice machine.

Pewds questioned her choices, though, explaining that he’d rather fill it with a cozy couch: “It’s just weird putting appliances in the corner like that.”

His reaction to the Sway and Hype Houses wasn’t much better, with the creator questioning design choices in both houses.

The last time PewDiePie reacted to influencers’ houses, he got a response from Pokimane. We’ll have to wait to see if Dixie will choose to react to his thoughts.