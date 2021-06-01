Ludwig claps back at Adin Ross as Twitch feud continues: "He jumped the gun a little" - Dexerto

Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren has clapped back at Adin Ross for ‘almost’ using a homophobic slur while calling him and his friends “unfunny streamers” and rambling about their fanbase, claiming that he “jumped the gun a little bit.”

The drama that broke out between Adin and Ludwig on May 31 is still in full flight.

It all started when Adin told Ludwig and his friends to not “disrespect” his viewers after they mocked them, although most of the comments came from Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris and Nick ‘Nmplol’ Polom.

However, in his response, Adin ‘almost’ used a homophobic slur while dishing out a flurry of ‘insults,’ which prompted the situation to snowball out of control. But while other streamers like Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker are rushing to Ludwig’s defense, he responded to the situation himself, telling fans that Adin “jumped the gun.”

Ludwig played the first comments Adin made about the situation on stream. “What’s his name? Ludwig. Actually, I’m not going to make a tweet. F**k him, bro. He’s actually weird as f**k, bro. Kid is a f-,” said Adin, leading many to believe that the final word was intended to be a homophobic slur.

“Dude, that’s crazy,” said Ludwig. “If I said you’re great at bringing rappers on, and that almost drove you to say a slur against gay people. That’s crazy. That’s nuts. That’s a low barrier of entry… It seems like he jumped the gun there a little bit.”

CLAP BACK: Ludwig reacts to Adin Ross nearly saying the f-slur while going off on Ludwig. Ludwig reacts saying "That's crazy. If I said you're great at bringing rappers on, and that almost drove you to say a slur against gay people … that's a low barrier of entry." pic.twitter.com/trJnajUrZJ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 31, 2021

Ludwig also reacted to a cavalcade of hateful comments from Adion’s fans, claiming that he’s “never touched a girl” despite being in a relationship with QTCinderella, calling him a “band geek,” and telling him to go “play the violin,” among other things.

Seemingly lost for words, he put the phone down, looked at the camera with a dumbfounded expression, and shrugged. He probably knew the hate train was coming, but it didn’t make the reality of the experience any less shocking for him.

Ludwig already tried to diffuse the situation in a series of private messages. However, Adin didn’t want a bar of it and instead chose to leak them on social media, although they’ve since been removed.

Perhaps it’s a sign that Adin is willing to bury the hatchet and move on. Because if he doesn’t, things could get pretty ugly between the two fanbases.