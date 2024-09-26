Adin Ross calls for stricter Kick bans but says Twitch used to be worse

Adin Ross is demanding harsher punishments for offending streamers on Kick, admitting that Ludwig was right about his criticisms of the platform… but says Twitch used to be just as bad.

TwitchCon San Diego 2024 sparked a heated conversation about Kick after several of the site’s streamers were seen harassing and even harming other broadcasters at the event.

For instance, Kick streamer DBR kissed and licked Twitch stars nmplol and Wake Wilder, while another pushed a broadcaster into a moving train during an argument.

Influencers across the net are demanding changes from Kick. The platform itself has banned the offending streamers — but even the site’s biggest entertainer says that isn’t enough.

Adin Ross, one of Kick’s key streamers, spoke out about the situation during a September 25 broadcast, saying he’s been asking Kick to take harsher action toward misbehaving creators.

In fact, he agrees with YouTube star Ludwig, who previously lashed out at Kick and even called the company a platform full of “sh*t streamers” after the chaos at TwitchCon.

“Ludwig’s 100% right,” Ross admitted. “You guys can say ‘F*ck Ludwig’ all you want in this chat, but he’s right. But you guys gotta look at Twitch when it was first started. It wasn’t built overnight to where it is today. People were doing even crazier things on Twitch back in the day 10 years ago.

“I think, when people do f*ck sh*t, they gotta get banned right away,” he continued. “…I’m on the moderation [team] about that so much, and they don’t listen to me. That is very frustrating. I’m gonna keep b*tching about the [moderation] until they listen.”

Kick, for its part, has taken action against the streamers in question. However, CEO Eddie Craven is urging viewers to note that “the actions of a few individuals don’t reflect the broader platform.”

That being said, the criticism against Kick continues to mount following numerous instances of controversial behavior from some of its broadcasters, including the likes of Johnny Somali, who even got jail time in Japan for his live-streamed antics in the country.

