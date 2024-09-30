Adin Ross apologies after threat of being “banned” from LA over Kendrick Lamar & Drake beef

Adin Ross has backtracked on his diss of Los Angeles after being threatened with a ‘ban’ from the city for backing Drake in the feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Over the summer, the world watched as two of the biggest stars in music – Kendrick Lamar and Drake – took a number of personal shots at one another. It split hip-hop heads, friends, and naturally, cities too.

Despite being from Florida, KICK star Adin Ross has been on Drake’s side. The streamer backed his friend, calling Kendrick’s songs “corny” and being frustrated when his hit ‘Not Like Us’ was played in a club.

Article continues after ad

After that clip went viral, a few alleged associates of Kendrick threatened Adin and stated he was “banned” from LA. The KICK streamer responded, saying he wasn’t banned and that he’d do what he wanted.

Fast forward a few days and Adin has now apologised on that front. “I’ve been talking to people from LA. I’m actually coming to LA in a couple of weeks,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“I do want to clarify and take a step back. In the moment, I was talking crazy and s*it. I’m not necessarily apologizing to people I was talking towards, but I do want to say one thing, LA is not to be f*cked with – at all. LA is a serious place and I love LA.”

Article continues after ad

The streaming star added that he was “not folding” and was still beefing with the people threatening him.

“I still say f*ck you to the people who were coming at me. I’m not saying f*ck you to all of LA,” he added before calling them “fat, low-life losers.”

Adin has also stated that he would put his security between him and anyone in LA. He has also the support of FaZe Banks, an LA native these days, who offered to join him on stream. So, we’ll see if that happens.

Article continues after ad