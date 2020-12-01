LS reveals how xQc reached out to him during T1 fans backlash - Dexerto

Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare has revealed that Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel reached out to him during the T1 backlash offering his support and advice.

T1’s accidental leak that revealed LS was set to be the organization’s new League of Legends coach resulted in a wave of backlash against both parties.

Fans of the organization opted to send unjustifiable racial and homophobic abuse towards LS, as well as doxxing his grandmother and sending packages to her address. T1, from an outside perspective, did not handle the situation appropriately and seemingly offered little support to LS during this period.

This resulted in LS disabling his Twitter and going completely dark for a short period of time. This was no doubt due to the amount of hate and criticism he was receiving from T1 fans. One person who reached to support him was huge Twitch personality xQc.

xQc reached out to LS during T1 fans backlash

LS revealed on stream that the Twitch personality reached out to him in support. “Before I disabled my Twitter and went dark on everything, xQc was one of the very few people who reached out to me,” he said.

It was obvious LS was surprised he had reached out to him due to the streamer’s popularity: “Despite the fact that I’m like an insect compared to him, in terms of like brand and size and everything, it’s very nice.”

LS repeated multiple times that xQc is a “real one”, showing his appreciation for his support and care.

It’s clear that xQc reaching out to LS really meant a lot to him and helped him get through the difficult patch. Sometimes, just reaching out to somebody going through a hard time can make a world of difference.

Now, it’s just great to see LS back on track with the League of Legends content and streaming again.