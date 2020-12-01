 LS reveals how xQc reached out to him during T1 fans backlash - Dexerto
LS reveals how xQc reached out to him during T1 fans backlash

Published: 1/Dec/2020 19:57

by Alex Garton
Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare has revealed that Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel reached out to him during the T1 backlash offering his support and advice.

T1’s accidental leak that revealed LS was set to be the organization’s new League of Legends coach resulted in a wave of backlash against both parties.

Fans of the organization opted to send unjustifiable racial and homophobic abuse towards LS, as well as doxxing his grandmother and sending packages to her address. T1, from an outside perspective, did not handle the situation appropriately and seemingly offered little support to LS during this period.

This resulted in LS disabling his Twitter and going completely dark for a short period of time. This was no doubt due to the amount of hate and criticism he was receiving from T1 fans. One person who reached to support him was huge Twitch personality xQc.

xQc has over four million followers on Twitch.

xQc reached out to LS during T1 fans backlash

LS revealed on stream that the Twitch personality reached out to him in support. “Before I disabled my Twitter and went dark on everything, xQc was one of the very few people who reached out to me,” he said.

It was obvious LS was surprised he had reached out to him due to the streamer’s popularity: “Despite the fact that I’m like an insect compared to him, in terms of like brand and size and everything, it’s very nice.”

LS repeated multiple times that xQc is a “real one”, showing his appreciation for his support and care.

It’s clear that xQc reaching out to LS really meant a lot to him and helped him get through the difficult patch. Sometimes, just reaching out to somebody going through a hard time can make a world of difference.

Now, it’s just great to see LS back on track with the League of Legends content and streaming again.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.