T1 LoL facing backlash over unmoderated fan hate speech on Discord - Dexerto

T1 LoL facing backlash over unmoderated fan hate speech on Discord

Published: 15/Nov/2020 17:11 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 17:15

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

LCK LS T1

Esports org T1 is facing fresh criticism after moderators of its Discord server were prevented from taking down hate speech. Some of the comments were aimed at LCK caster Nick ‘LS’ DeCesare.

T1 is facing fresh allegations of permitting homophobia on its discord server. Leaked screenshots of conversations suggest the server moderators were actively prevented from taking down abusive comments by fans of the organization.

Server moderator phandere condemned the discord posts, accusing the organization of treating the mods “like absolute trash” and describing their response as “god-awful.” Phandere also said, “racist and homophobic slurs were everywhere,” while another moderator, Sean, slammed the situation as “backwards and out of order.”

Stella, a supposed representative of T1, said the org “will be coming up with an official announcement soon.”

Sean, a moderator of the server, being stoppoed from taking down the abusive messages
u/apple-fanta
Sean, a moderator of the server, was apparently stopped from taking down the abusive messages.

T1 facing criticism over permitting homophobia and racism on Discord

Fnatic mid laner Tim ‘Nemesis’ Lipovsek was one of the first pro players to comment, as he said: “[I am] sad to witness something like this.” Top laner Bwipo also condemned the org’s actions, but deleted his tweet after it became clear members of T1 were being harassed.

This isn’t the first piece of controversial behaviour displayed by T1 fans recently. In the wake of the LS rumors, some fans ordered a billboard truck to tour downtown Seoul and park outside the team’s HQ, displaying protest messages aimed at the org.

LS temporarily deleted his Twitter account in early November after abuse from T1 fans over his rumored signing as a coach, but he has since returned.

T1 has since announced ex-DAMWON Gaming coaches Daeny and Zefa, meaning LS’ rumored arrival is very unlikely to come to fruition.

Per u/prottek, LS’ self-titled ‘helper’ Macaiyla posted on his discord saying that LS was “not okay” and that “with all of the ‘stuff’ going around, everything has just heightened his emotions.” With the T1 server discussions being released, she said fans could “put two and two together.”

League of Legends

G2’s Ocelote speaks out on Perkz amid Cloud9 rumors

Published: 15/Nov/2020 16:20

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

Caps Cloud9 Fnatic G2 Esports LCS LEC Ocelote Perkz Rekkles Zven

That could well be it, folks. It looks like Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic is finally about to leave G2’s LoL roster, as confirmed by G2 owner Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodríguez Santiago on Twitter. Perkz is believed to be on the verge of a move to LCS team Cloud9.

Perkz’ future has been subject to speculation ever since G2 were knocked out of Worlds 2020, with a return to the mid lane speculated to be a high priority for Perkz. LCS giants Cloud9 are the team most closely linked with his signature.

The discussion has created a mini civil war in the G2 fanbase, with some debating whether sacrificing current mid Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther to keep Perkz on board would be a good idea.

After Ocelote’s words today, however, it looks like Caps will remain in the midlane, with G2 left to hunt for a new AD carry.

Perkz players on stage for G2 Esports at MSI 2019.
Riot Games
Perkz has been a G2 player since 2015.

Ocelote confirms Perkz departure

Ocelote left a heartwarming tribute to Perkz, with the underlying feeling that he understood his decision to leave.

Ocelote was quick to dispel any myths of an internal feud over a preference of Caps, who he described as “our midlaner.”

G2 fans will be understandably disappointed with Perkz’ decision to leave, as it spells the end of an incredibly successful era. 

What the next stage, as a team without Perkz, will entail is both exciting and daunting.

Who could G2 bring in to replace Perkz?

Ocelote being Ocelote decided to start off the replacement talk with a bit of fun, instructing fans to give “wrong answers only.”

The best response was from former G2 and current C9 AD carry Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen, who *jokingly* offered his services… unless?

Other offers came from Origen ADC Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp, who volunteered long-time G2 rival Rekkles, while Team Liquid support and LCS MVP CoreJJ suggested he could provide his signature style of AD carry play showcased during his time at Team Dignitas.

Either way, G2 faces an uphill battle in fully replacing their longest serving player.