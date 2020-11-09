 LoL caster LS deactivates Twitter after T1 fans dox his grandmother - Dexerto
League of Legends

LoL caster LS deactivates Twitter after T1 fans dox his grandmother

Published: 9/Nov/2020 1:21

by Marco Rizzo
LS Grandmotehr Harassment
Riot Games

LS T1

The uproar against the management of T1 LoL by Korean fans has continued to escalate, with LCK caster and analyst Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare forced to deactivate his account after continued harassment towards him and his grandmother. 

On a recent Twitch stream, Fnatic mid laner Tim ‘Nemesis’ Lipovšek revealed that the grandmother of the potential T1 coach has also been a target of harassment by fans of the legendary Korean organization.

“His grandmother has been harassed…and people want to do really bad things to him,” the Slovenian player said during his Nov. 8 broadcast.

The unfortunate events that have unraveled over the past week started in early November when T1 support Lee ‘Effort’ Sang-ho accidentally leaked Discord conversations that mentioned the addition of LS and ex-StarCraft II player Choi ‘Polt’ Seong Hun as heads of the coaching staff as part of the team’s restructuring.

Since then, LS and the T1 management have been under constant pressure from a large group of Korean fans to reverse their decision.

Personalities in the LoL esports scene like Christian “IWDominate” Rivera, Chris ‘PapaSmithy’ Smith, and Gabriël ‘Bwipo’ Rau have all commented on the severity of the situation.

“The doxxing/harassment of LS’s grandma is just sickening tbh, having to be on calls trying to plan out what to do if someone mails her something harmful or comes to her house to try and harm her in person is surreal,” IWDominate said. “How can video games make anyone do this…”

IWD tweet
Twitter: @IWDominateLoL
Streamer and ex-pro IWD expressed his thoughts on Twitter

PapaSmithy did not agree at all with the way the situation had evolved.

“Seeing this crusade against LS & a bold new direction in an LCK team’s coaching staff continue to gain traction has been very disappointing to me – Fans are welcome to be skeptical, but a witchhunt to stop it happening in this scenario is peak toxic fandom IMO,” he wrote.

Nick was forced to deactivate his account earlier this week due to the amount of toxicity received on his social media platform.

T1 fans have attacked this move for two main reasons: the first being Polt’s perceived inexperience when it comes to coaching and playing League of Legends as the ex-SC2 player has not been deeply involved with the scene for any significant amount of time.

The Korean team, formerly known as SKT T1 was an organization that made its name in multiple esports due to its success in multiple games, and fans feel like this change does not align with their standards.

Wolf, Faker and Bang
Lolesports flickr
Previously SKT was referenced as the GOAT League of Legends team due to being the only organization to win three Summoners Cups

The second point directly involves LS and his personality. Korean fans have referred to him as “controversial” due to his time coaching BBQ Oliviers and argument with SKT player Park ‘Untara’ Ui-jin.

Fans went so far as to hire a truck to travel the street of Seoul carrying messages against the organization’s management.

We are yet to see another response from the T1 management and whether their decision will ultimately be overturned in order to appease the fans.

Valorant

Team Envy wins NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament: final results

Published: 9/Nov/2020 1:00 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 1:03

by Andrew Amos
Valorant First Strike Hub header
Riot Games / NSG

First Strike

The first four First Strike Regional Finals slots were up for grabs in the Nerd Street Gamers (NSG) tournament. After 128 teams were whittled down to 16 in the Open Qualifier, there was more on the line than ever before.

First Strike has already proven to be an exciting tournament series across the world. With Riot stepping in, the big names stepped up as new regional champions were ready to be crowned.

In North America, we’ve had the first taste of that with the NSG Open Qualifiers. It led to a surprise victory for Cloud9 Blue over Envy, with other favorites like TSM, Sentinels, and T1 being knocked out early.

However, all of those teams were back at it again for the big one: the NSG tournament. After 128 teams were culled to just 16, only four could progress to the First Strike Regional Finals, while the rest were forced to try again later.

NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament stream

The NSG x Valorant First Strike tournament was streamed on the Nerd Street Gamers Twitch channel, as well as the official Valorant Twitch and YouTube channels. The action kicked off on November 4 and ran through until November 8.

We’ve embedded the Twitch streams below for your convenience.

NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament Groups

The top 16 teams from last week’s Open Qualifier battled it out again for the four spots in the First Strike Regional Finals.

Among them were former champions Cloud9 Blue and finalists Envy, who secured the top two seeds heading into this event. Ignition Series champions Sentinels and TSM also made it into the top 16.

However, there were some notable exceptions from the line-up. Andbox, NRG, Immortals, and FaZe Clan all failed to make the top 16, which paved the way for new teams to shake up the competition.

All 16 teams have been split into four groups for the next phase of the event.

Group A Group B Group C Group D
Cloud9 Blue Gen.G Team Envy TSM
100 Thieves T1 Sentinels The Slimy Boogermen
Luminosity Gaming Complexity Dignitas Renegades
XSET Equinox Esports Spot Up Built By Gamers

NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament final placements

Five action-packed days of Valorant competition gave us some of the most intense matchups thus far. From 100 Thieves taking down TSM and Sentinels back to back, to the early defeat of former winners Cloud9 Blue at the hands of Renegades. There were plenty of upsets and a ton of nail-biting maps.

Ultimately, the final day of action pinned the newly overhauled 100 Thieves lineup against a more seasoned Team Envy. While expectations were high for the closing round of the event, it all came to an end in the blink of an eye. Envy closed out their map pick 13-2 thanks to a dominant Defense. Next up cam Split which proved to be the closest map of the series.

It went the way of Envy as well, though, with a 13-9 scoreline. With their backs against the wall heading to Ascent, 100 Thieves couldn’t quite turn things around. Envy swept the Grand Finals and took out the top spot in dominant fashion.

Placement  Team
1st Team Envy
2nd 100 Thieves
Top 4 Renegades
Top 4 Sentinels
Top 8 Cloud9 Blue
Top 8 Complexity Gaming
Top 8 T1
Top 8 TSM
Top 12  Luminosity Gaming
Top 12  Gen.G Esports
Top 12  Dignitas
Top 12  The Slimy Boogermen
Top 16  XSET
Top 16  Equinox Esports
Top 16  Spot Up
Top 16  Built By Gamers

NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament schedule

The series began on 4th November, with the top 8 teams from the groups advancing to the quarterfinals on the 7th November. Following on with the semifinals later that day and the Grand Final on the 8th.

You can catch up on the results from every single matchup below.

Group Stages: Wednesday November 4 – Friday November 6

Group A

Date Game PST EST GMT CET
4 Nov Cloud9 Blue 2 – 0 XSET 12PM 3PM 8PM 9PM
4 Nov 100 Thieves 2 – 0 Luminosity 12PM 3PM 8PM 9PM
4 Nov Luminosity 2 – 1 XSET 7PM 9PM 2AM 3AM
6 Nov Cloud9 Blue 2 – 1 100 Thieves 10AM 1PM 6PM 7PM
6 Nov 100 Thieves 2 – 1 Luminosity 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Group B

Date Game  PST EST GMT CET
4 Nov Gen.G 2 – 1 NOX 3PM 6PM 11PM 12AM
4 Nov T1 0 – 2 Complexity 3PM 6PM 11PM 12AM
4 Nov T1 2 – 0 NOX 7PM 9PM 2AM 3AM
6 Nov Complexity 2 – 0 Gen.G 10AM 1PM 6PM 7PM
6 Nov T1 2 – 0 Gen.G 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Group C

Date Game PST EST GMT CET
5 Nov Envy 2 – 0 Spot Up 12PM 3PM 8PM 9PM
5 Nov Sentinels 2 – 0 Dignitas 12PM 3PM 8PM 9PM
5 Nov Spot Up 1 – 2 Dignitas 7PM 9PM 2AM 3AM
6 Nov Envy 0 – 2 Sentinels 4PM 7PM 12AM 1AM
6 Nov Dignitas 1 – 2 Envy 7PM 10PM 3AM 4AM

Group D

Date Game  PST EST GMT CET
5 Nov TSM 2 – 0 BBG 3PM 6PM 11PM 12AM
5 Nov The Slimy Boogermen 0 – 2 Renegades 3PM 6PM 11PM 12AM
5 Nov BBG 1 – 2 The Slimy Boogermen 7PM 9PM 2AM 3AM
6 Nov TSM 2 – 1 Renegades 4PM 7PM 12AM 1AM
6 Nov Renegades 2 – 0 The Slimy Boogermen 7PM 10PM 3AM 4AM

Quarterfinals: Saturday, November 7

Game PST EST GMT  CET
Cloud9 Blue 0-2 Renegades 12PM 3PM 8PM 9PM
Complexity 0-2 Envy 12PM 3PM 8PM 9PM
T1 1-2 Sentinels 3PM 6PM 11PM 12AM
100 Thieves 2-0 TSM 3PM 6PM 11PM 12AM

Semifinals: Saturday, November 7

Game PST EST GMT CET
Renegades 1 – 2 Envy 7PM 9PM 2AM 3AM
Sentinels 1 – 2 100 Thieves 7PM 9PM 2AM 3AM

Finals: Sunday, November 8

Game PST EST GMT CET
Envy 3 – 0 100 Thieves 2PM 5PM 10PM 11PM