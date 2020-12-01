TikTok dominates Forbes 30 under 30 list: Addison Rae, D'Amelio's, more - Dexerto

A handful of TikTok stars including Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, as well as Addison Rae and Loren Gray have been named in Forbes’ 2021 edition of the social media 30 under 30.

With TikTok blowing up similarly to Vine, plenty of creators have become stars – taking their TikTok following and doing something else, be it starting a YouTube channel or launching a music career.

However, some have become household names, creating their own brands and linking up with hugely successful companies for collaborations – see Charli D’Amelio dominating in the advertising space and creating their own products with Sabra and Dunkin’ Donuts respectively.

Each year, success like this is recognized by Forbes and their 30 Under 30 list, which highlights rising stars in a long line of spaces – and it should come as no surprise that a number of TikTok stars have made the cut this year.

TikTokers on Forbes’ 2021 30 Under 30 list

The American business magazine released their 2021 list for the 30 Under 30 on December 1, with the D’Amelio sisters – Charli and Dixie – making up one of the seven spots claimed by TikTokers.

Both Addison Rae and Loren Gray also made the cut, which should come as no surprise saying as they’re both still inside the top five most-followed TikTok accounts.

Additionally, Avanni Greg, Spencer Polanco, Michael Le & Michael Uy, and Jalaiah Harmon – the originator of the Renegade dance – also make the cut. Though, the latter is named as a ‘dancer’ despite her following on the app.

David Dobrik is also listed as a TikToker – which might cause a few fans to scratch their heads and question it – seeing as he had plenty of prior success on YouTuber.

Either way, though, with nearly a quarter of the list being taken over by TikTok stars, it shows how far the app has come, and just how far some creators can go if they manage to build up a big enough following.

It’ll be interesting to see if anyone else can replicate their success next year, or if these TikTokers are the main trendsetters.