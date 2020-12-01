 TikTok dominates Forbes 30 under 30 list: Addison Rae, D'Amelio's, more - Dexerto
TikTok dominates Forbes 30 under 30 list: Addison Rae, D’Amelio’s, more

Published: 1/Dec/2020 15:56

by Connor Bennett
Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae
Instagram: CharliDAmelio/AddisonRae

A handful of TikTok stars including Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, as well as Addison Rae and Loren Gray have been named in Forbes’ 2021 edition of the social media 30 under 30.

With TikTok blowing up similarly to Vine, plenty of creators have become stars – taking their TikTok following and doing something else, be it starting a YouTube channel or launching a music career. 

However, some have become household names, creating their own brands and linking up with hugely successful companies for collaborations – see Charli D’Amelio dominating in the advertising space and creating their own products with Sabra and Dunkin’ Donuts respectively. 

Each year, success like this is recognized by Forbes and their 30 Under 30 list, which highlights rising stars in a long line of spaces – and it should come as no surprise that a number of TikTok stars have made the cut this year. 

dixie and charli damelio on Instagram
Instagram: dixiedamelio
Charli and Dixie have seen unrivalled success on TikTok.

TikTokers on Forbes’ 2021 30 Under 30 list

The American business magazine released their 2021 list for the 30 Under 30 on December 1, with the D’Amelio sisters – Charli and Dixie – making up one of the seven spots claimed by TikTokers. 

Both Addison Rae and Loren Gray also made the cut, which should come as no surprise saying as they’re both still inside the top five most-followed TikTok accounts. 

Additionally, Avanni Greg, Spencer Polanco, Michael Le & Michael Uy, and Jalaiah Harmon – the originator of the Renegade dance – also make the cut. Though, the latter is named as a ‘dancer’ despite her following on the app.

Forbes 30 under 30 social media list for 2021
Screenshot via Forbes
TikTokers made up nearly a quarter of this years list.

David Dobrik is also listed as a TikToker – which might cause a few fans to scratch their heads and question it – seeing as he had plenty of prior success on YouTuber. 

Either way, though, with nearly a quarter of the list being taken over by TikTok stars, it shows how far the app has come, and just how far some creators can go if they manage to build up a big enough following. 

It’ll be interesting to see if anyone else can replicate their success next year, or if these TikTokers are the main trendsetters.

Business

TikTokers Josh Richards & Griffin Johnson become Royal Ravens co-owners

Published: 1/Dec/2020 15:00

by Albert Petrosyan
ReKTGlobal

Griffin Johnson Josh Richards London Royal Ravens

TikTok superstars and original members of the Sway House, Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson, have become investors in ReKTGlobal, the parent company of the Call of Duty League’s London Royal Ravens franchise and Rogue.

The news was announced on December 1 as two of the biggest names on TikTok have officially become co-owners of the London Royal Ravens and Rogue of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC).

“Griffin and Josh have uniquely captured the attention of Generation Z and beyond, and their influence is undeniable. They are both incredible additions to the ReKTGlobal ownership team,” said Dave Bialek, CEO of ReKTGlobal. “They have strong business instincts, a unique talent for developing viral content, and an understanding of how to connect with younger audiences and casual gamers.”

Combined, Richards (23.4M) and Johnson (9.8M) boast over 33 million followers on TikTok as well as similarly huge numbers on most main social media platforms. ReKTGlobal envisions their massive online presence will play a key role as the pair will develop new content, merchandise collaborations, and promotions with the Royal Ravens and Rogue.

Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson join ReKTGlobal
ReKTGlobal
Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson repping merch from the teams they now co-own.

“They are natural-born hustlers and have leveraged their TikTok fame to step into acting and music, becoming entrepreneurs and investors in the process,” Bialek added. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the ReKTGlobal family as we continue to bridge the gap between the world of esports, entertainment and pop culture.”

Griffin Johnson shared similar sentiments as the news of their investment became public, having roots as an avid gamer and Call of Duty fan.

“The fact that I can now say I own a part of London Royal Ravens and Team Rogue is unbelievably surreal,” he said. “I am thankful to Dave and Amish for allowing me into the ReKTGlobal family with open arms. Can’t wait to get to work and help bridge the gap between traditional social media and esports.”

ReKTGlobal is a huge esports org
ReKTGlobal
ReKTGlobal’s reach and presence in esports is massive.

As for Josh Richards, this isn’t the first time he’s been involved with ReKTGlobal; in May 2020, his creator management company, TalentX Entertainment, embarked on a joint venture with ReKTGlobal called TalentX Gaming, a talent management company with a focus on gaming and esports athletes and content creators.

“Coming on as an investor to ReKTGlobal was genuinely a no-brainer,” he commented. “After a few meetings with the C-suite at ReKTGlobal, I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of.”

The TikTok megastars are the latest in a long list of celebrity figures who have joined ReKTGlobal as investors, including legendary DJ Steve Aoki, Grammy-winning rock band Imagine Dragons, international producer Nicky Romero, NBA defensive star Rudy Gobert, NFL player Landon Collins, and, most recently, star YouTuber Vikkstar.