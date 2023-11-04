Woman goes viral after accidentally taking wrong dog home from groomer

A pet owner has gone viral on TikTok after she mistakenly brought the wrong dog home from the groomer.

In a viral clip with 1.2 million views, a woman revealed that she accidentally took the wrong dog from the groomer and had to go back to pick up her pet.

She explained how the poodle looked identical to her furry friend, Tater, with the only difference being that her collar was loose. However, after taking the new dog home, she noticed something was a bit off.

Article continues after ad

“When we brought her inside she was jumping all over Ryan, which is not usual and she was kind of ignoring Adam, which was very weird,” the woman said in the video. “And the dog was exploring the house like she had never seen it before.”

Article continues after ad

Woman realizes she brought home the wrong dog

But one crucial distinction between the two canines was that Tater still had her baby teeth, while the other dog didn’t. After realizing the new poodle was not her dog, the TikToker quickly headed back to the groomer to collect Tater.

Article continues after ad

“Tater, we are coming for you,” she said, as the video cut to a scene of her pet anxiously waiting in a cage at the groomer before she’s seen happily reunited with her owner.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

TikTok users in the comments were in hysterics over the blunder. “Tater was like, where the hell are you going with that dog?!” one person quipped.

Article continues after ad

“Tater, if you need an attorney I am willing to take your case to start the emancipation paperwork,” another joked. “Will the real Tater please stand up!” someone else added.

Article continues after ad

Others shared stories of their own similar mixups. “This happened to me, it actually ended up being my dog’s brother from the same litter,” one person commented. “My kids found a poodle in the neighborhood and bought it home thinking it was ours. It was psycho!” another shared.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.