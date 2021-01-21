Logo
Lovely Peaches sparks outrage after uploading disturbing animal abuse videos

Published: 21/Jan/2021 19:54

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Destiny

A controversial internet personality going by the name ‘Lovely Peaches’ has sparked outrage online after returning to social media with incredibly disturbing videos that show herself abusing her dog.

Lovely Peaches, real name Brittany Johnson, is a divisive influencer with a vast history of scandals and controversy behind her — and not without warrant.

Peaches most notably drew outrage from fans of 16-year-old Charli D’Amelio last year after openly threatening to hire a man to sexually assault the TikTok star.

Peaches continued the threats by appearing to post photos taken outside her home and even claimed to have hired one of Charli’s own security guards to carry out the deed.

 

She was later banned from TikTok and Instagram in wake of this and other offenses — but it seems she has made a comeback to social media months later, this time uploading incredibly disturbing videos.

[Content warning: The rest of this article contains descriptions of disturbing events. Reader discretion is advised.]

Recent TikToks that Peaches uploaded include one particular video that shows the influencer abusing her dog. In the video, Peaches chokes, throws, and even sprays perfume in her dog’s eyes.

Seeming to be aware of what she’s doing, Peaches wrote via Facebook: “If this one dies too, I’ll eat it on live for you guys.”

Lovely Peaches threatens to eat her dog if it passes away.

Possibly the most disturbing thing about her resurgence online is the following she’s managed to accrue. Her TikTok account now boasts over 603,000 followers, and her Facebook page has garnered over 3,000 likes.

Lovely Peaches TikTok account boasts over 600k followers

Needless to say, Peaches’ abhorrent uploads have led concerned bystanders to call authorities, with many commenters claiming to have gotten in contact with local law enforcement and animal control groups.

One commenter claimed that the pup has been taken from Peaches by Animal Control, while others allege that the influencer is moving “from hotel to hotel” in Gwinett County, Georgia.

Thanks to the efforts of these users, it looks like Peaches won’t get away with abusing her dog — although, at the time of writing, her TikTok account remains online.

Commenters continue to plead with Peaches to stop abusing her pet as we wait for more information to be revealed. Stay tuned to Dexerto for more on this developing story.

Among Us

xChocoBars ends Among Us stream in tears over toxic Twitch chat

Published: 21/Jan/2021 18:36 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 18:53

by Theo Salaun
xchocobars among us
Instagram, @janetrosee / InnerSloth

Luminosity Gaming streamer and content creator ‘xChocoBars’ was driven to tears during a recent broadcast, needing to sub out of an Among Us session and end her Twitch stream after chat’s toxicity overwhelmed her.

If xChocoBars has a catch phrase or a slogan, then it’s very clearly the one plastered across her social media profiles: “When you’re happy, I’m happy.” Unfortunately, making mistakes in Among Us apparently doesn’t make viewers very happy.

As evidenced in a January 21 stream with friends like Rumay ‘hafu’ Wang and Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang, the inverse of ChocoBars’ slogan holds true — with unhappy, frankly uncivil behavior from the Twitch chat causing the streamer to cry, stop playing Among Us with friends and, ultimately, end her day’s stream.

Rather than putting the mechanical skill of players to the test, Among Us is like a social party game dependent primarily on suspicions and conversations. When ChocoBars misjudged the villain in her session, the in-game players didn’t care, but Twitch chat was displeased to an unsavory extent.

After reading messages upon messages in her stream, ChocoBars began tearing up and explained that this malaise with Among Us has been growing recently: “I just feel like, lately, Among Us has been a little bit hard with chat … everyone’s just so mad at me. I just wanna play games and entertain.”

With over 600,000 followers on Twitch (as well as hundreds of thousands more on Twitter and Instagram), the content creator’s history of entertainment has been relatively well-received. But that following apparently includes some line-crossing trolls, as haters took to Twitch chat to berate the Luminosity creator for misjudging the impostor during their match.

While Hafu, DisguisedToast and others in the session tried to keep spirits high and let ChocoBars know how reasonable her mistake was, it appeared to be too late to salvage the Twitch stream for her.

Initially, the streamer intended on playing in Hafu’s lobby and then shifting to Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s, but, at the time of writing, that appears to be unrealistic. Although friends reached out personally, advising her to ignore chat’s toxicity, the streamer ended her broadcast in an effort to move away from the bad energy. 

Fortunately for concerned fans, ChocoBars has put out a statement addressing the uncomfortable situation and assures everyone that she is “okay” and will be back soon. Specifically, she is taking some time for herself (away from the internet) and intends to play in Hafu’s morning Among Us lobby tomorrow (January 22).