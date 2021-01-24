Jschlatt teases return to Twitch after year of not streaming

Content creator Jschlatt has suggested on Twitter that he may be making a return to streaming soon after sticking only to YouTube uploads for the past year, leaving his fans hopeful.

Jschlatt is a popular YouTuber who makes content about a variety of games like Among Us, and has also participated in the streamer dating show Love or Host.

He has over 2.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channels combined, and while he used to actively stream on Twitch, he hasn’t done so in around a year.

Back in August 2020, the YouTuber uploaded a video in which he explained why he hadn’t been streaming since the middle of January that year.

He explained that he used to stream daily on Twitch during the SMPLive era, a popular Minecraft server, as well as previously streaming weekly on YouTube.

In order to keep up the momentum of being on Twitch, Jschlatt explained that he felt like he “needed to be funny 24/7,” and due to the fact that people only seemed to want to watch him play Minecraft, he would see his view count plummet when he played other games.

Read More: Dream gives thousands to fans using Minecraft skin

For that reason, he shifted his focus to YouTube content and stopped streaming from his Twitch channel, though some fans were left wondering if the decision was permanent or temporary.

On January 24, streamer Ludwig replied to one of Jschlatt’s tweets remarking, “one year since u last streamed big guy,” to which he simply replied “soon…” with a smiley emoji.

While there are of course no details as to when exactly this might be, the brief interaction seems to have got some fans wondering if Jschlatt really is planning on making a return.

“What the f**k does this mean, WHAT DOES IT MEAN,” one fan replied, another saying “I don’t care if you stream or not as long as you keep being yourself big guy.”

what the fuck does this mean WHAT DOES IT MEAN — rambam 🇺🇸🕺🎉🎊 (@jokopods) January 24, 2021

I don’t care if you stream or not as long as you keep being yourself big guy — Ranchy boi (@Ololoops) January 24, 2021

It seems that as excited as fans might be, they’re ready to support Jschlatt with whatever he decides to do with regard to streaming, and hope that there’ll be more content from him on the horizon.