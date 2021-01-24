Logo
Jschlatt teases return to Twitch after year of not streaming

Published: 24/Jan/2021 16:00 Updated: 24/Jan/2021 16:03

by Georgina Smith
JSchlatt in a YouTube video next to the Twitch logo
YouTube: JSchlatt

Content creator Jschlatt has suggested on Twitter that he may be making a return to streaming soon after sticking only to YouTube uploads for the past year, leaving his fans hopeful.

Jschlatt is a popular YouTuber who makes content about a variety of games like Among Us, and has also participated in the streamer dating show Love or Host.

He has over 2.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channels combined, and while he used to actively stream on Twitch, he hasn’t done so in around a year.

Back in August 2020, the YouTuber uploaded a video in which he explained why he hadn’t been streaming since the middle of January that year.

He explained that he used to stream daily on Twitch during the SMPLive era, a popular Minecraft server, as well as previously streaming weekly on YouTube.

In order to keep up the momentum of being on Twitch, Jschlatt explained that he felt like he “needed to be funny 24/7,” and due to the fact that people only seemed to want to watch him play Minecraft, he would see his view count plummet when he played other games.

For that reason, he shifted his focus to YouTube content and stopped streaming from his Twitch channel, though some fans were left wondering if the decision was permanent or temporary.

On January 24, streamer Ludwig replied to one of Jschlatt’s tweets remarking, “one year since u last streamed big guy,” to which he simply replied “soon…” with a smiley emoji.

While there are of course no details as to when exactly this might be, the brief interaction seems to have got some fans wondering if Jschlatt really is planning on making a return.

“What the f**k does this mean, WHAT DOES IT MEAN,” one fan replied, another saying “I don’t care if you stream or not as long as you keep being yourself big guy.”

It seems that as excited as fans might be, they’re ready to support Jschlatt with whatever he decides to do with regard to streaming, and hope that there’ll be more content from him on the horizon.

Minecraft streamers TommyInnit, Tubbo & more dominate Twitch after Dream SMP finale

Published: 24/Jan/2021 12:29

by Georgina Smith
TommyInnit next to Tubbo's logo
YouTube: TommyInnit / Tubbo

Streamers who are part of Dream’s SMP Minecraft server such as TommyInnit, Tubbo, Quackity, and more, are topping the list of the fastest growing streamers on Twitch following an SMP finale stream.

The Minecraft community has experienced a giant surge in popularity throughout the past year, with the 2011 game providing a central focus for a huge number of streamers who have seen a boost in their follower count recently.

Largely this resurgence in popularity is due to the huge multi-streamer server named the ‘Dream SMP.’ Dream is a popular Minecraft speedrunner and YouTuber, and while the SMP (survival multiplayer server) started off as a simple fun server, it quickly progressed into remarkably detailed roleplay and lore, which has captivated fans across the world.

Minecraft promo image next to Dream logo
Minecraft.net, Mojang, Microsoft Studios / dreambranding.com
The Dream SMP is full of many hugely popular streamers and YouTubers.

The story of the Dream SMP features wars, betrayal, revolutions, and more, and these plotlines are acted out and developed by a huge host of streamers who have all appeared in the server or in content relating to the server.

Dream SMP dominate fastest-growing channels

Following a ‘finale’ stream that saw an end to part of the developing story, many of these Dream SMP streamers are shooting to the top of the ranks on Twitch, dominating the fastest-growing streamers list.

According to SullyGnome, 16-year-old Tommy is the fastest-growing account on the platform, with his average viewers at a whopping 300,000. This follows his finale stream in which he peaked at around 650,000 viewers.

(Note: The top channel here, elpront0, is the victim of a follow bot, and so those numbers are discounted)

Table showing the fastest growing streamers for the week up to January 24
SullyGnome
SullyGnome’s data shows the fastest growing streamers for the seven days leading up to January 24.

Close behind Tommy, and all within the top ten fastest-growing streamers for the seven days leading up to January 24, are fellow SMP streamers awesamdude, Tubbo, RanbooLive, Quackity, Foolish Gamers, Sapnap, and Philza.

To see this list dominated by one group of people is certainly a testament to the growing popularity of the Dream SMP group. With so many creators on board, the amount of content is practically endless, and clearly a huge amount of work has gone into developing the lore.

Now this finale has passed, fans will be keen to know what’s going to happen next in the world of the Dream SMP, and there’s no doubt that this interest will provide an even bigger boost in numbers for these streamers.