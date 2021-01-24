Dream giving away thousands of dollars to fans using his Minecraft skin - Dexerto

Minecraft and YouTube star Dream is giving away thousands of dollars to his subscribers for just wearing his skin in their different servers.

Many content creators have dipped their toe in with Minecraft over the years, with some managing to have massive success as a result of it.

In recent months, the DreamSMP crew – a scripted Minecraft server for YouTubers and streamers – have been dominating with their influx of views, followers, and new subscribers.

Even though he’s been under fire for apparently cheating in speedruns, Dream – who has over 16 million subscribers on YouTube – is giving back to his fans, and all they have to do is wear his iconic skin in Minecraft.

That’s right, there are no major hurdles to deal with, you just have to be subscribed to Dream on YouTube and be wearing his Minecraft skin while playing on a server.

The YouTuber won’t be found on a special sever, mind. He tweeted that he’ll mostly be found on the Hypixel server. That’s a massive public server that is open to everyone – you just need the server code which is: mc.hypixel.net.

Now, the tricky part might be running into him, however, when you get onto Hypixel given that there will probably be so many people wearing his skin, it might be difficult to tell everyone apart.

Hypixel is where I'll be most, although I'll probably end up choosing 1 of the 5 winners from a different small server 😛 — dream (@dreamwastaken) January 24, 2021

Dream has already given away $1,000 to one lucky player, revealing that he ran into them as a random partner in one of the server’s mini-games.

So, keep an eye out for his actual in-game name – which is just Dream – when taking part in the mini-games and don’t get fooled by an imposter.

Picked the first winner, IGN: BonyAbalony, Twitter: @galaxiangamer2 I got teamed with them in a random Bedwars game on Hypixel! They now have $1,000 more in their pocket 🙂 — dream (@dreamwastaken) January 24, 2021

Other YouTubers have used Minecraft to conduct similar giveaways, seeing as there is so much you can do inside the multiplayer sandbox game.

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson gave one fan a house for winning a building competition, and while Dream probably won’t go that far, he might giveaway even more in the future. You just never know.