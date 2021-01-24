 Dream giving away thousands of dollars to fans using his Minecraft skin - Dexerto
Dream giving away thousands of dollars to fans using his Minecraft skin

Published: 24/Jan/2021 15:00

by Connor Bennett
Dream

Minecraft and YouTube star Dream is giving away thousands of dollars to his subscribers for just wearing his skin in their different servers. 

Many content creators have dipped their toe in with Minecraft over the years, with some managing to have massive success as a result of it. 

In recent months, the DreamSMP crew – a scripted Minecraft server for YouTubers and streamers – have been dominating with their influx of views, followers, and new subscribers. 

Even though he’s been under fire for apparently cheating in speedruns, Dream – who has over 16 million subscribers on YouTube – is giving back to his fans, and all they have to do is wear his iconic skin in Minecraft.

Dream has over 16 million subscribers on YouTube, surging in popularity over the past year.

That’s right, there are no major hurdles to deal with, you just have to be subscribed to Dream on YouTube and be wearing his Minecraft skin while playing on a server.

The YouTuber won’t be found on a special sever, mind. He tweeted that he’ll mostly be found on the Hypixel server. That’s a massive public server that is open to everyone – you just need the server code which is: mc.hypixel.net.

Now, the tricky part might be running into him, however, when you get onto Hypixel given that there will probably be so many people wearing his skin, it might be difficult to tell everyone apart. 

Dream has already given away $1,000 to one lucky player, revealing that he ran into them as a random partner in one of the server’s mini-games. 

So, keep an eye out for his actual in-game name – which is just Dream – when taking part in the mini-games and don’t get fooled by an imposter. 

Other YouTubers have used Minecraft to conduct similar giveaways, seeing as there is so much you can do inside the multiplayer sandbox game. 

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson gave one fan a house for winning a building competition, and while Dream probably won’t go that far, he might giveaway even more in the future. You just never know.

Entertainment

PewDiePie teases a return to Minecraft in YouTube comeback

Published: 24/Jan/2021 14:02

by Joe Craven
PewDiePie youtube

YouTube King Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has teased fans about a return to Minecraft, suggesting that he might return to the game soon – but he could be messing with us.

It seems that anything PewDiePie does with regards content creation is a home run among his fanbase. We’ve seen the YouTuber try his hand at Cyberpunk 2077, review memes with one-time enemy KSI, and even review gym fails. Whatever he puts down, his audience picks up in their millions.

Arguably his most popular series to date – a considerable achievement given the acclaim pretty much everything he does is met with – is his foray into Minecraft.

Mojang’s sandbox game has kept millions of players around the world engaged since its release in 2011. 10 years later, and PewDiePie is showing just how popular it can still be.

Beating the Ender Dragon is far from the end of a player’s adventures in Minecraft.

However, fans of the British-based Swede have noticed he’s taken a step back from content creation in the new year, failing to upload to his 108 million subscribers for a few consecutive weeks.

A return video, though, came on January 23, and ended with a teaser for fans of his Minecraft series.

“Guys, I’m really excited to be back,” he said, rounding off a trademark PewDiePie video with an anime avatar. “It feels good, I genuinely missed you guys, I hoped you had a great time off. So did I, but I’m ready to, with new energy – get back into playing Minecraft. Everyday, all day! Let’s get it.”

Timestamp: 18:40

Fans of the 31-year-old will be incredibly excited to see him back in the world of Minecraft, with many memorable moments certain to follow a return. There have been so many iconic moments in the past that we chose our top ten back in March. 

But, no one’s exactly sure if he’ll keep his promise. Kjellberg is always a bit tongue-in-cheek with his videos, and he has stepped away and come back to Minecraft a number of times.

He ended his Minecraft series in May 2020, citing that “some people were complaining that it was getting a bit dry. And I kind of agree with you.”

He might not be back ‘all day, everyday’ like he promised, but it seems that he’s expecting to be back playing it soon.