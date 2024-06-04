Son of YouTuber Ruby Franke says a dog did more for him this year than his felon mom

Chad Franke, son of convicted felon and former YouTube vlogger Ruby Franke, spoke out against his mother and shared where he stands with her today.

Ruby Franke, a YouTuber from Utah, gained millions of subscribers on her channel for her familial content where she shared insights into her life with her eight children.

However, in February 2024, Ruby was convicted of child abuse and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. She was initially arrested in 2023 after two of her children were found “malnourished” with “open wounds.”

In her YouTube videos, Ruby refused to bring her 6-year-old lunch when she forgot to take it to school, and made her 15-year-old son sleep on the floor for seven months after he pulled a prank on his sibling.

Instagram: newscop_media Ruby Franke was convicted on four felony accounts of aggravated child abuse.

After he and his siblings faced substantial neglect at the hands of their mom, Chad Franke, 19, has spoken out against his mother, making his strong opinion about her known.

On Mother’s Day, Chad posted a photo of a dog to social media. He then wrote a text overlay saying that even though he had only met the dog twice, she had done more for him this year than his own mother.

YouTube: CallumMarkie Chad Franke says a dog did more than his mom did for him this year and tells fans that his siblings won’t be on social media until they are 18 years old.

Chad also posted a video talking about Mother’s Day, and how it was good to see his girlfriend’s mom. He then noted how he hoped that his girlfriend’s mom could be his “mother-in-law” one day.

Though Chad wouldn’t be speaking to his mom, Ruby, on the special day, he did say he’d wish his aunts a happy Mother’s Day, as he sees them as his maternal figures.

And despite fans asking Chad if they could see more of his younger siblings on social media, he said that they wouldn’t be going back online ever again – at least not until they’re 18 and able to make that decision for themselves.

This isn’t the first time Chad has made his opinion about his mom known. In a deleted TikTok three days before her sentencing went public in February, he smiled and danced while saying his mom was in prison. Viewers flooded him with support, though, saying that he must feel safe for the first time in his life.