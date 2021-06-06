Logan Paul wants to "break the simulation" by beating "greatest boxer" Mayweather - Dexerto

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather came face-to-face at the weigh-in before their showdown, and he told the world he wants to “break the simulation” and beat the “greatest boxer” on the planet.

It’s been a roller-coaster ride since the special exhibition boxing match between Logan and Floyd was first announced, but they’re finally all set to square off on June 6 now that the weigh-ins went off without a hitch.

Logan was a whopping 34.5 pounds heavier, which is no surprise given his height advantage. However, he’ll need every pound he can get, given the discrepancy in their skill and experience.

Still, in his final words before the showdown, he vowed to “break the simulation” and take down Floyd once and for all.

Logan told the press that the fact he’s been given a chance to fight someone like Floyd proves that we’re living in a “simulation.” And if that’s true, then he plans on breaking it by taking him out.

“None of it’s real. The aliens are coming in June,” he joked. “Just be ready. Tomorrow, I break the f**king simulation and beat the greatest boxer in the history of the planet.”

Floyd’s parting words were a little more grounded. “Height don’t win fights,” he said. “Weight don’t win fights. Fighting wins fights, and at the end of the day, I can fight.”

Logan is going into the fight as a +500 underdog. So, his attempts to “break the simulation” and defeat Floyd could take some doing.

But after seeing Jake Paul defy the odds and knock out Ben Askren, it seems like anything is possible. Still, boxing is Floyd’s kingdom, and considering his legacy is on the line, he’ll be taking the fight very seriously.