Logan Paul explains how he can beat Floyd Mayweather in fight - Dexerto

Logan Paul is serious about beating Floyd Mayweather, and in his final message to him before the fight, he explained how it will play out and believes it will end with a devastating knockout.

After months of build-up, drama, and hype, the special exhibition boxing match between Logan and Floyd is just about ready to go.

But although the majority of people expect the fight to be heavily one-sided, including Floyd himself, Logan is confident that it will play out differently.

In Episode 277 of the Impaulsive podcast, he told his friends and co-hosts how he will win the match and vowed to “break the simulation” with a right-hook from the heavens that will create a “ripple in the universe.”

“Is there anything you can share about your strategy going into this fight? Either physical or mental,” co-host Mike Majlak asked.

“We’re prepared for anything,” Logan said.

“A lot of people think I’m going to gas because I’ve got muscles, and I’ve never fought an eight-round fight before. But we’re prepared. We’re sparring much harder than that. Much longer than that.”

He also predicted how the fight would play out and ultimately end. “Floyd’s going to come with the straight two. I’m going to block my face and hit him with the hardest hook he’s ever felt in his life.”

“He’s never faced a guy who is 35 to 40 pounds heavier than him and as quick and strong as me. I’m going to knock him out.”

Logan steps into the ring against Floyd Mayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on June 6.

If his prediction ends up being true, it means he’d have taken out the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world — a feat that will be remembered for years to come.