Logan Paul blasts WWE superstar Ricochet after viral Money In The Bank “botch”

Logan Paul’s recent appearance for WWE at last week’s Money in the Bank was marred by a pretty major ‘botch’. In the latest episode of Impaulsive, Paul gave his side of what happened when he landed incorrectly on a set of tables. His frustration with the incident has set up a potential rivalry with the other star involved.

Since making his debut on an episode of WWE Raw back in April 2021, Logan Paul has competed at some of the company’s biggest events including Summer Slam and the granddaddy of them all, WrestleMania. He’s even had a shot at the most prestigious prize in the business, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Article continues after ad

Most recently, Paul appeared in London as part of the seven-man Money in the Bank Ladder match. These types of matches are usually filled with jaw-dropping spectacle and high-flying antics so it was no surprise to see Paul go through a table.

What was surprising was how gruesome the landing looked. In his most recent podcast episode, Paul confirmed what many fans already knew. “There was a botched move with a dangerous landing,” Paul said. “I walked away this time relatively unscathed.”

Article continues after ad

WWE Paul and Ricochet pulling off a major spot at Royal Rumble 2023

The incident occurred when Paul and popular WWE Superstar Ricochet attempted a Spanish Fly through some tables set up earlier in the match. Paul said Ricochet didn’t give him enough time to set himself up for the predetermined spot so when the two backflipped into the tables, Paul landed on his face.

The two have clashed before in this year’s Royal Rumble which featured a viral spot where each man flew across the ring to elbow one another mid-air in the center. Paul expressed his frustration that their recent encounter didn’t go as well.

Article continues after ad

“I’m gonna be honest, he (Ricochet) blew the f**king match for me,” said Paul. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, per a tweet from Pro Wrestling Chronicle, the moment was supposed to perform similarly to the Royal Rumble spot and set up a match between the two but the botch waylaid the plan.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In an apparent re-work, WWE filmed a backstage brawl between the two and aired it on the July 3 episode of Raw. It appears the company is building up an on-screen rivalry between the two for a future Premium Live Event, perhaps this year’s SummerSlam.

Article continues after ad

Like most things he does, Paul’s foray into professional wrestling has been divisive. Fans in London’s O2 Arena where Money in the Bank was held could be heard chanting f**k you Logan throughout the match. Paul addressed this in the podcast and took it in his stride.

“I think they’re having fun making fun of me, and that makes me have fun,” he said. We’ll have to wait and see if a high-flying spectacle between Paul and Ricochet is enough to finally win them over.