 Logan Paul sparks backlash after bragging he can beat Floyd Mayweather - Dexerto
Logan Paul sparks backlash after bragging he can beat Floyd Mayweather

Published: 16/Nov/2020 21:30

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Logan Paul / REVOLT TV

Logan Paul

YouTube star-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul seems to have bitten off more than he can chew after bragging that he could beat the one and only Floyd Mayweather in a street fight.

It’s no secret that the Paul brothers are prone to getting into beef with high-profile celebrities; from Jake Paul’s feuds with Soulja Boy and Chris Brown to Logan’s argument with G-Eazy, these two seem like firecrackers ready to pop off at any moment.

Combined with their boxing history, it also comes as little surprise that the brothers are raring to throw down in the ring, octagon, or even the street, as told by Logan during a paparazzi interview in mid-November.

After being caught out by cameras at night, Paul began to speak on his potential boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, which was teased (but never confirmed) in September.

Logan Paul poses in boxing gear.
Instagram: Logan Paul
YouTube star Logan Paul has sparked backlash after making some mighty claims about his potential bout with Floyd Mayweather.

“If I caught Floyd in a real fight — street fight? Whoop his a**,” Paul claimed. “No question. MMA? Octagon? Whoop his a**. The only place I think Floyd is safe is obviously the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don’t give a f**k.”

“If I caught Floyd with one punch, I would snap this f**ker in half,” he continued, drawing some exclamations from the crowd. “I’m eight inches taller. I’m 40 pounds heavier. I’m half his age. I’m two times as hungry, and ten times as smart.”

“Bro, think about it — he’s got everything to lose,” he added. “I got nothing to lose. That’s it. Mr Money wants a money fight? Let’s f**king go.”

 

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

Paul later uploaded the interview clip to his Instagram page, where he tagged Mayweather in the caption.

While it seems like Paul’s confidence is sky-high, his fanbase isn’t taking the interview all too well, with many commenters bringing up Paul’s loss to fellow YouTuber KSI in their split-decision bout from 2019.

“You gotta be joking bro, right?” one viewer wrote.

“You couldn’t even crack KSI,” yet another said.

Commenters decry Logan Paul's bragging comments about Floyd Mayweather.
Instagram: Logan Paul / Twitter: defnoodles
Commenters and critics were quick to point out Logan Paul’s loss to KSI in 2019.

Despise the backlash, Paul has ever been an influencer to fly in the faces of his haters’ expectations, having made an unprecedented comeback in his career since the incident from 2018.

The Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight is still up in the air — but considering Paul’s scathing comments, there’s no telling what will go down in the future.

Quen Blackwell slams Griffin Johnson over “weird” TikTok duet

Published: 16/Nov/2020 20:03 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 20:11

by Virginia Glaze
Photos of Quen Blackwell and Griffin Johnson are shown side by side.
YouTube: Quen Blackwell, Griffin Johnson

Griffin Johnson

Internet star Quen Blackwell had a brutal roast for TikToker Griffin Johnson, who appeared to poke fun at Blackwell for a video she’d made reacting to Bryce Hall and Addison Rae’s relationship.

If that seemed like a lot of information at once, don’t worry: We’re about to break it down for you.

Quen Blackwell — best known for her viral “hot pickle” videos during the days of Vine fame — has migrated to TikTok, where she has since picked up an impressive online following due to her hilarious content.

It seems that Blackwell has some thoughts regarding the on-again, off-again status of Addison Rae and Bryce Hall’s relationship, after the two uploaded a video that used audio from “The Fault in Our Stars.” (Except, in this particular case, the “killing thing” was Hall’s bicep instead of a cigarette. Yeah, go figure.)

@quenblackwell##stitch with @addisonre♬ original sound – quenblackwell

Appearing to find the entire video quite cringy, Blackwell created her own response to the clip, where she huddled up in a ball on the floor, screaming “No!” — a reaction that caught the attention of fellow TikToker Griffin Johnson, who duetted the video in a now-private upload with nothing more than a befuddled expression.

While Johnson’s video may be private, Blackwell put the upload on blast for all her followers, making sure to remind him of his own shortcomings (especially that moment when he made a diss track about his ex-girlfriend, Dixie D’Amelio).

In fact, she even brought up the cheating scandal that lead up to their split in August, with D’Amelio claiming she had a whopping “48 screenshots” that held proof of his alleged infidelity.

@quenblackwell##duet with @imgriffinjohnson priorities griff♬ original sound – quenblackwell

“I mean, you did make a diss track about your ex-girlfriend — who has moved on — that you cheated on,” Blackwell said in her video response. “And I’m the weird one? Priorities! Priorities, Griffy!”

It seems that her video has been met with general acclaim from commenters, with many noting that Griffin has since taken down his video reacting to Blackwell’s TikTok duet in an apparent show of defeat.

Griffin has since Tweeted about the situation after a few now-deleted back-and-forth with Quen over TikTok, appearing to defend Addison and Bryce.

“I’m just gonna drop it,” he wrote. “Really wasn’t that deep to begin with, just annoying. Anyone that could continue to make videos after seeing the comment sections is disgusting. We’re all human & nobody deserves that.”

Addison Rae may have also commented on the situation, according to two pointed Tweets made after all the drama went down.

“Why are people so mean to people they don’t actually know?” she posted. “I can’t believe being hateful has become normalized.”

No matter your stance on Griffin’s history with Dixie, you have to admit — Quen Blackwell was taking no prisoners, resulting in an eyebrow-raising interaction between two of TikTok’s biggest stars.