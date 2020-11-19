Floyd Mayweather calls out Logan Paul as fight rumors intensify - Dexerto

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has officially called out YouTuber Logan Paul, warranting a confident response from the social media star, as things heat up in relation to their rumored fight.

Back in September, reports started to come out that the unlikely pairing would face off in the ring at some point, with Logan clearly not scared off by Floyd’s incredible 50-0 unbeaten record.

On September 16, former NFL kicker Pat McAfee reported that “a contract has been signed” for an exhibition match between the two though, since then, there has been little more said in regards to the fight.

That was until the early hours of the morning on Thursday, November 19, when Floyd Mayweather tagged Logan in a tweet, directly calling him out in response to the YouTuber’s boasts that he could beat Floyd.

“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with ‘cause I’m not the one for the kid games,” Mayweather said. “3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that b**ch. @LoganPaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again.”

Read More: Logan Paul weighs in on Harry Styles Vogue dress controversy

While a tweet like this would usually intimidate possible opponents, or just about anyone else in the world, Logan wasn’t phased at all.

He simply made a very bold prediction for the fight, saying “50-1,” implying he plans to end Floyd’s incredible unbeaten streak.

Like Floyd said, though, the last person to challenge him was Conor McGregor, one of the most successful fighters in the UFC, and even he looked unlikely throughout the duration of the fight to even hope for a win.

Just as everything was going quiet on the fight front between these two, fans will welcome the trash talk going on, and definitely suggests that things are heating up, so maybe fans will have more to look forward to in the near future.