Logan Paul trains with WWE legend ahead of Crown Jewel main event

In the lead up to his WWE main event title match at Crown Jewel, Logan Paul has been training with one of the company’s biggest legends: Shawn Michaels.

Since joining the WWE, content creator turned performer Logan Paul has been making waves. After defeating The Miz at Summerslam, Paul quickly set his sights on the Universal Championship and the Big Dog himself, Roman Reigns.

The match — which is currently set to be the main event of the upcoming PPV event — will be Paul’s first time challenging for a title. And while many WWE fans were confused as to why Paul was getting such a big title match so early in his WWE career, insiders reported there is a very specific reason for the decision.

In preparation for the match, Paul is seemingly honing his craft from one of the greats in Shawn Michaels. A video of their training was posted on the WWE TikTok account and features Paul practising some flips off the top rope as well as some more basic wrestling moves and techniques.

During the video, Paul expresses his excitement at being able to work with Michaels: “Today’s a big day, working with the legend himself Shawn Michaels,”

Paul added he’s got “no time to be bad” while training with the Heartbreak Kid.

Michaels offered up advice to Paul, expressing how being the underdog can be a big advantage, especially inside the squared circle.

“Sometimes not being the sharpest knife in the draw is an advantage. That’s what makes you so powerful, you’ve got nothing to lose…He’s the one who has got all the pressure.”

When speaking about the repercussions for Reigns if he does lose, Michaels says that if “he chokes, he’s done.”

The WWE Universal Championship match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns is set to take place at the upcoming PPV event Crown Jewel on November 5, 2022.