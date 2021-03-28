Sway House reveals first look at their new reality show 'Sway Life' - Dexerto

TikTok collective Sway House have revealed the first look at their new reality show ‘Sway Life,’ which documents the ups and downs of internet fame as part of the popular group.

One of the products of TikTok’s immense popularity has been creator houses, groups of TikTokers that often live together in an actual house, producing content together and building their brand.

Houses serve as a great way to join forces with other growing creators, and groups like Hype House and Sway House include some of the biggest creators on the whole platform.

The Sway House features influencers like Bryce Hall, Noah Beck, Josh Richards, and more. With tens of millions of followers between them, they are certainly a force to be reckoned with and have garnered a lot of attention on TikTok, YouTube, and beyond.

Now the boys are releasing their very own reality show, which aims to show fans and viewers what their lives are really like, giving a more honest glimpse into what they get up to from day to day.

How to watch ‘Sway Life’

The series will start on March 29, 2021, and will be available to watch on IGTV as well as Facebook Watch. The announcement also specifies that there’ll be “three drops a week,” meaning plenty of content for fans who are looking forward to getting a better glimpse into the lives of these stars.

The trailer shows the creators getting up to some wild stuff, as well as sharing some of the more personal parts of their lives.

In a recent episode of the BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards even said that the group has been so busy with filming content, particularly with the reality show, that they often don’t get the chance to talk off-camera.

This means that there’s likely to be plenty to see as the series goes on, sharing a unique look into the lives of creators in a TikTok house.