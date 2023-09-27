Logan Paul taunts Dillon Danis after cryptic “over this” tweet

Logan Paul has taken a few swipes at Dillon Danis after the former UFC fighter dropped a cryptic tweet that many took to me that he won’t be fighting come October 14. Here’s what we know.

Ever since Logan Paul and Dillon Danis signed on to finally fight each other, there has been a barrage of personal swipes at each other.

While Logan has taken shots at Dillon’s fighting career, the former UFC fighter has gone after his fiancee, Nina Agdal, which prompted legal action. Agdal is seeking $150k in damages and also has a restraining order in place against him. Danis has constantly stated that he is tired of the legal action, calling Logan a “coward” over it all.

The Impaulsive host has claimed that Dillon is using the legal action as an “excuse” to not show up come October 14. So, after Danis dropped a few cryptic posts suggesting he was dropping out, Logan took somewhat of a victory lap.

Logan Paul takes shot at Dillon Danis over cryptic tweet about fight

Danis created some confusion for fans looking forward to the fight when, on September 26, he said Logan “doesn’t want me to fight” before following that up a few hours later claiming he was “over” everything.

That final tweet sparked rumors that he’d be pulling out of the fight – which have since been dismissed by some – but Logan couldn’t help but joke about it.

He took to his Instagram to call Danis a “p*ssy” and “b*tch” for his tweet, before suggesting that he pulled out of the fight over a “Matrix meme” where he’d indicated that Dillon is going to lose regardless of how he acts pre-fight.

As noted, despite Danis’ cryptic tweet, it appears as if the fight is still going ahead. HappyPunch sources reported that Danis has, as of now, yet to pull out officially.

If he does pull out, Logan has got fellow former UFC fighter ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry on standby. Though, fans clearly want to see him and Dillon fight rather than anything else.