Dillon Danis “banned” on Instagram amid feud with Logan Paul & Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis says he is “banned” on Instagram amid his ongoing feud with Logan Paul and lawsuit from Nina Agdal, Logan’s fiancée.

Over the last few weeks, Dillon Danis and Logan Paul have been going neck and neck as they get ready for their fight on October 14, 2023.

Dillon Danis has been posting hundreds of photos of Logan’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, prompting her to serve the MMA fighter with a lawsuit and restraining order.

Amid all the drama, Danis has revealed on Twitter/X that he’s been “banned” on Instagram.

Dillon Danis says he’s banned on Instagram

In a post on his X account on September 21, 2023, Danis shared a screenshot of an error he recieved on Instagram.

“Now im banned on Instagram wtf is going on,” he said.

In the picture, you can see an error message that says: “We restrict certain activity to protect our community. Based on your use, this action will be unavailable for you until 2023-10-06.”

There are a variety of things that could cause the error to come up, and as of writing Danis’ Instagram page is still available for viewing so he’s not “banned” in the traditional sense.

It’s possible that Dillon will be able to use the platform without any issue in a few days.

It's possible that Dillon will be able to use the platform without any issue in a few days.

