Logan Paul reveals ridiculous way he lost MrBeast’s $1m Creator Games competition

YouTube star Logan Paul gave fans some insider information regarding MrBeast’s next major challenge video, and how he ended up losing the $1 million prize in a truly “chilling” way.

Last year, YouTuber and philanthropist MrBeast has put on the Creator Games, a massive, multi-challenge contest among a slew of top influencers for a giant cash prize given to charity of the winner’s choice.

This year, though, MrBeast has made no mention of the Creator Games, instead tweeting out that he hopes to make his own version of #1 Netflix show Squid Game (even hinting at recruiting 456 people for the challenge).

However, YouTube star Logan Paul may have given a major spoiler for MrBeast’s project, if his statement in his latest podcast episode is anything to go by.

I’m gonna go all out on this irl Squid Game video, give me a month to gather 456 random people and recreate all the sets 😭 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 14, 2021

Logan Paul talks MrBeast’s upcoming “Creator Games”

In a November 2 podcast, Paul claimed that he’d recently traveled back to Los Angeles to participate in MrBeast’s Creator Games.

However, this year’s challenge seems to be something quite different from its predecessors, and it could be related to the major Squid Game project he teased several weeks ago.

According to Paul, the 2021 Creator Games involved 15 influencers, who MrBeast pitted against each other for a series of ten challenges.

The final challenge was what Logan described as a “giant game of hide and seek,” in SoFi stadium, no less — a game that he lost in the coldest way possible.

“Bro, I hid in a f**king 36 degree fridge for five hours in shorts,” he explained. “In the back of a pantry in the back of a cafeteria, and still lost! At 3 AM they found me.”

(Topic begins at 0:50)

However, this might not be just another Creator Games, considering the nature of the competition and the adjacency to MrBeast’s Squid Game announcement tweet.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to tell for sure until it happens… but knowing MrBeast, his own Squid Game challenge could be just as bombastic as the show.