Logan Paul reveals KSI tried to quit Prime the day before it launched

Logan Paul has revealed that business partner and fellow YouTuber Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji tried to pull out of their Prime drinks project the day before it went into production, almost putting an end to the multi-million dollar business.

Prime launched in January 2022, led by two of the biggest YouTubers in the world, and became an instant success.

Fans have been left clamoring for bottles of the hydration beverage, rarely able to find any as they sell out in stores so quick, causing the secondary market for bottles of Prime to absolutely boom.

However, it may never have come to fruition at all if things had gone slightly different, as Logan revealed that KSI actually almost made a last-minute move to remove himself from the project altogether.

KSI tried pulling out of Prime deal

“The day before 10 million bottles were going into production … the day before, he left the group chat,” Logan explained. “His manager called me and said ‘Yeah, mate, it’s not really working out for JJ. He’s not going to be able to do the project with you guys.”

“I’m like ‘Dude, what are you f**king saying, it’s going into production tomorrow!’”

Logan revealed that he then called KSI and said he “needs” him because he didn’t want to launch the company by himself, and ultimately, the Brit decided to stick with it, and given how much money the drinks have made, you’ve got to think he made the right decision.

Since then, Prime has also launched an energy drink and several new flavors, with KSI clearly on board and promoting it at every opportunity, even becoming the official hydration partner of his favorite football team, Arsenal FC.