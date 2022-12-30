Logan Paul and Coffeezilla lock horns again over CryptoZoo “scam” allegations

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Logan Paul and Coffeezilla have exchanged more barbs after the investigative YouTuber claimed the PRIME founder’s CryptoZoo initiative amounts to nothing more than a “scam”.

Given the news currently engulfing Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg, the Coffeezilla versus Logan Paul drama has taken something of a backseat.

It began when the investigative YouTuber claimed Logan Paul’s CryptoZoo initiative is a “scam”.

Logan responded by inviting Coffee onto his IMPAULSIVE podcast to discuss the project. He also promised to expose “bad actors” in the CryptoZoo camp.

Now, an exchange on Twitter has seen another deterioration in relations between the two camps.

Coffeezilla can’t wait for Logan Paul to “find himself innocent”

On December 29, Logan posted an update in front of a green screen with a coffee cup. The caption was a coffee mug and a cap – a colloquial expression of a lie or falsity.

Unimpressed, Coffeezilla replied promptly. He took aim at Logan’s joke, saying it’s the “funniest thing” he’s seen this year.

“Logan pretending he’s going to “investigate” his own scam is the funniest thing this year,” he said. “[I] can’t wait for him to find himself innocent.”

A second tweet asked: “Where have we seen a green screen response like this before?” Attached to the tweet was an image of FaZe Kay, who was embroiled in his own “pump and dump” Crypto scam back in the summer of 2021.

It remains to be seen whether Coffee will actually feature on a future episode of IMPAULSIVE, but relations between the two parties do seem to be at a low.

We wouldn’t rule it out on that basis though, with both men presumably eager to preserve their reputations and stand by their prior convictions.