Logan Paul apologizes to Coffeezilla and promises to “take accountability” for CryptoZoo

YouTube star Logan Paul has promised to take accountability for the ongoing CryptoZoo drama, as well as apologizing to investigator Coffeezilla.

Logan Paul has come under considerable fire from fans in the past few weeks after accusations of “scamming” them through his cryptocurrency project CryptoZoo.

Paul was exposed in a three-part series by investigative YouTuber Coffeezilla. He claimed the project, which was launched in 2021, was an “outright scam.”

In response, Logan hit back, threatening to sue the YouTube investigator for spreading “misinformation” and publicizing an “illegal recording” of a conversation with his manager.

Now after much backlash, the PRIME co-founder has deleted his response videos and apologized to Coffeezilla.

While Coffee was ready to release a response to Logan’s video, he revealed he received a phone call from the YouTube boxer. “Logan called me. He said he’s deleting the two responses, and is dropping the lawsuit threats,” Coffee explained.

He added: “I believe he’s making a 3rd response, which I’ll be delaying my video to include. Hopefully this time he takes accountability and refunds the victims of CryptoZoo. That’s what matters.”

Logan also updated fans in the CryptoZoo Discord server: “Hey all, just wanted to update you. I deleted my initial response to Coffee’s series. It was rash and misaligned with the true issue at hand, so I called him today and apologized… the war is not with Coffee.”

Paul finished: “In fact, I’m grateful he brought this to light. I will be taking accountability, apologizing and coming forward with a plan in the near future. Thank you all for believing in this project & sticking with me. I know it’s been bumpy but your support is everything to me and I will make this right.”

It’s unclear what Logan’s intentions are with the CryptoZoo project moving forwards. However, we can expect another video from the YouTuber sometime soon, and hopefully more clarity.