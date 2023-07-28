Logan Paul responds to Ric Flair claiming he’s ‘better” than 70% of the WWE roster

Wrestling legend Ric Flair heaped a massive amount of praise on Logan Paul, calling him better than most of the active WWE roster – but The Maverick had an interesting response to The Nature Boy.

Logan Paul has taken the WWE by storm in recent years. Despite only being part-time, the influencer has impressed fans around the world with his wrestling talent.

His skills have earned the respect of fellow wrestlers too, both active and retired, with Ric Flair being no exception.

During a recent interview with Fox News, Flair woo’d Paul and explained why he felt the up-and-comer was actually better than 70% of the active roster, prompting Logan to issue a spicy reply.

WWE YouTuber, boxer and pro wrestler. Logan Paul has many talents.

Logan Paul says he’s the best WWE wrestler after Ric Flair praise

According to Flair, Logan Paul has immense talent in the squared circle and believes that he could go very far in this business.

“Oh, if he committed himself to it, yeah. He’s better than — I think I said it — probably 70% of the full-time guys,” the dirtiest player in the game revealed.

As for why Ric has so much faith in Logan, the Nature Boy continued, “A good athlete can do anything and pull off anything. What impressed me about him is he’s got balls. To never do it, to just start jumping off a ladder and sh*t like that and never done that you’re whole life, it’s a little different.”

While some may be humbled by the 16-time world champion’s comments, Logan instead said that Ric Flair was wrong about him being better than the majority of the roster.

“Thanks Ric, but I’m better than 100% of the roster,” he responded.

Hopefully, we see a lot more of Logan in WWE going forward. Fans can check out his next pay-per-view appearance when he battles Ricochet at SummerSlam on August 5.