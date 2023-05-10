Logan Paul offers to fund lawsuit against Nate Diaz after lookalike brawl

YouTube star Logan Paul says he offered to fund a lawsuit against Nate Diaz after the MMA fighter choked out his lookalike in the street.

UFC star Nate Diaz is getting ready to meet Jake Paul in the boxing ring — but there’s another Paul brother who’s looking to get a victory over Diaz, as well.

On April 21, Diaz went viral after brawling with Logan Paul’s famous lookalike, Rodney Peterson, in the streets of New Orleans after the Misfits Series 006 boxing event.

Diaz notably put Peterson into a chokehold before walking away from the scene. However, he didn’t get off scot-free, as the fighter was later charged with second-degree battery as a result of the street scuffle.

It turns out that Logan Paul actually offered to help fund Peterson’s legal fight against Diaz, as he revealed during a May 9 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Logan Paul is helping lookalike fund court costs against Nate Diaz

“I just never thought that looking like me could get you fast tracked to getting guillotined on Bourbon Street by professional MMA fighter Nate Diaz,” he claimed.

“I reached out to the guy. I was like, ‘This is f*cked up.’ It was actually hard to watch. I felt bad for him. And he looks like me. We gotta protect our kind. So I offered to fund the lawsuit against Nate Diaz. I connected him with some legal counsel, and I think he’ll be walking away with a pretty healthy check.”

(Topic begins at 22:32)

Logan also admitted he was “annoyed” that his little brother is getting a taste of Diaz before he does, as he initially offered the former UFC fighter a contract back in 2022.

“I was supposed to fight Nate,” Logan said. “He goes and fights my little brother instead, and then chokes out my lookalike in the street. What the f*ck is that?”

Although Paul is helping his doppelganger fight Diaz in court, Diaz himself has claimed he’s open to the possibility of a physical bout with Logan if things shake out that way, saying in a press conference “if we meet, we meet.”