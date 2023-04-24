Jake Paul accepts KSI fight after Nate Diaz arrest warrant for KOing Logan Paul lookalike

KSI has issued a challenge to fight Jake Paul in August after his next opponent, UFC legend Nate Diaz, is facing charges for knocking out a Logan Paul lookalike and The Problem Child accepted.

Nate Diaz went viral this past weekend when he knocked out a Logan Paul lookalike during a street brawl in New Orleans, but unfortunately for the MMA great, he’s facing big consequences for his actions.

During the Misfits x DAZN Series 006 boxing event, Diaz was at the epicenter of a brawl earlier in the night when he threw a water bottle at celebrity Chase DeMoorput, who knocked out YouTuber Stevie Knight.

Later that night, Diaz got in on more action when he put Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Peterson in a chokehold, causing him to go unconscious – but New Orleans police aren’t letting him get off.

KSI wants to replace Nate Diaz in Jake Paul fight after arrest warrant

After a report that the New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Diaz for second-degree battery, KSI took it as an opportunity to secure a match with rival Jake Paul.

“Well, if that means Jake won’t have an opponent in August…Then I’ll gladly come as the replacement after I KO Joe Fournier in May,” the rapper said on Twitter.

Of course, nothing is confirmed just yet, and it’s not even clear if this legal issue will end up preventing a bout between The Problem Child and the UFC star – but in case it does, KSI is ready to step in.

Fo his part, Jake Paul accepted KSI as a replacement opponent, replying back, “I accept you as the backup opponent. Fight is at 185. There are no rehydration clauses. Stay in shape and we will give you a call if needed. Thanks buddy for being so humble and committed.”

Regardless, whoever Jake Paul ends up between Diaz and KSI is going to have their hands full trying to add a second L to the YouTuber’s record after his surprising split-decision loss to Tommy Fury.