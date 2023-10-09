Logan Paul lashes out at Brendan Schaub over Nina Agdal lawsuit complaints

Logan Paul is hitting back at Brendan Schaub after the comedian said he was ‘bummed out’ by Nina Agdal’s lawsuit against Dillion Danis.

YouTube star Logan Paul’s feud with mixed martial artist Dillon Danis is at an all-time high as their boxing match looms on the horizon at the end of the week.

To hype up the bout, Danis began incessantly posting about Paul’s fiance, Danish model Nina Agdal, on social media — to the point where she hit him with a restraining order and a lawsuit seeking “no less than $150,000 in damages.”

In response, Logan teased that he has some major dirt on Danis, who has claimed he’s out hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees even if he manages to win the suit.

In fact, Logan’s little bro, Jake, suspects that Danis won’t back out of the fight because he’ll need to use the purse to pay off his legal fees — but Logan says Danis’s wages will likely be garnished for some time if he loses the legal battle.

Logan Paul slams Brendan Schaub being ‘bummed’ over Nina Agdal lawsuit

In response to a clip taken from this conversation on Jake Paul’s podcast, former mixed martial artist and comedian Brendan Schaub claimed the situation ‘bummed him out.’

“This bums me out,” he wrote on Twitter/X. “First rule of fight club: 1. Don’t sue another fighter building the fight.”

Logan caught wind of Schaub’s comments and hit back in a heated response, claiming the comedian exhibited vastly different energy in their DM’s mere weeks ago.

“It bums me out that three weeks ago, I DM’d you Nina’s lawsuit details because of your ignorance and your response was, ‘Oh Jesus. Did not know that. Not cool.’ …Then, you come on here talking about fight club rules like you’re the referee. This twisted ‘promotion’ has gone FAR beyond the fight game and you know that.”

“Plus, I’m not the one suing him. He picked a fight with an innocent woman who is standing up for herself the only way she can: by holding a predator legally accountable for breaking the law — any person who doesn’t understand that is a delusional twat. The lawsuit is HER choice, and I fully support her.”

“Now I get to break his face in front of millions of people & ruin his entire life. Win win.”

It’s clear that Paul is confident in his chances against Danis. This beef has created one of the most-hyped influencer boxing cards to date, and time is quickly ticking down to fight night on October 14.