Nate Diaz knocks out Logan Paul lookalike during street brawl

Professional MMA fighter Nate Diaz was recently spotted in a viral clip putting a Logan Paul lookalike, Rodney Peterson, in a choke hold during a raging street brawl.

The Misfits x DAZN Series 006 boxing event on April 21 was anything but uneventful, as multiple brawls broke out over the course of the night. Nate Diaz was at the epicenter of a brawl earlier in the night when he threw a water bottle at celebrity Chase DeMoor – who would also be fighting in the ring that night.

Then when Chase DeMoor knocked out YouTuber Stevie Knight, another brawl ensued inside the ring when both corners clashed. But the scrappy night didn’t end there.

After the event concluded, a spectator caught Nate Diaz on camera in the midst of another brawl, this time out on the streets of New Orleans. However, the man in his crosshairs had viewers looking twice as he resembled internet personality Logan Paul.

Nate Diaz chokes out Logan Paul lookalike

In a now-viral fight video, Nate Diaz is seen putting Rodney Peterson in a choke hold while a massive brawl breaks out around him. A few seconds after the hold is initiated, Nate lays an unconscious Peterson on the ground and walks away from the altercation.

Peterson is a famed TikTok personality known best for looking like Logan Paul. In fact, Logan Paul met with Rodney late last year to hand-deliver PRIME to his viral doppelganger.

Twitter exploded with speculations when the video first surfaced, as many were convinced Rodney was the real Logan Paul.

Others thought the scuffle was ironic, seeing as Nate Diaz is set to take on Logan’s younger brother Jake Paul in an eight-round catchweight boxing match later this year