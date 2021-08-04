Anderson Silva’s coach accuses Logan Paul of “hiding” under exhibition rules

UFC legend Anderson Silva has taken up a career in boxing and a potential fight against YouTuber Logan Paul is in the cards, but according to Silva’s coach, the bout will only happen if it’s under official rules.

Logan Paul shocked the world when he took boxing icon Floyd Mayweather to the limit, refusing to go down against the undefeated 50-0 star.

While his success was seen as a victory in many circles, Anderson Silva’s coach wasn’t as impressed, especially because of the fact it was fought under exhibition rules – something he wants to change if The Spider and Logan meet in the ring.

Advertisement

In an interview with Sherdog, Silva’s coach Luiz Dorea weighed in on future boxing matches for Silva, who recently won against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split-decision.

Primarily, he discussed the possibility of a fight against Logan Paul, which was teased by the YouTuber’s manager as a potential September bout.

Read More: Logan Paul responds to Candace Owens debate challenge

“Logan proved to be a very brave and talented kid doing an exhibition fight against the legend Floyd Mayweather,” Dorea admitted. “But, of course, if it were in official rules, the result would be different. Let’s see if he will keep hiding under exhibition rules or if he will test himself in the real world [under professional rules].”

Advertisement

Notably, Logan’s exhibition fight against Mayweather had no judges and no official winner was declared. As such, even if Mayweather had a better performance, he wouldn’t “win” due to the rules.

However, according to Silva’s coach, if Logan and the former UFC star fought under professional rules, he guarantees a knockout.

Related News

“I have no doubt Anderson will knock him out,” Dorea insisted.

With a potential fight looming, it will be fun to see if Dorea’s prophecy can come true or if Logan can defy the odds just as he did against Floyd Mayweather.