Logan Paul announces engagement to fiancée Nina Agdal

Logan Paul today announced that he is officially engaged to his girlfriend, model Nina Agdal.

The top influencer, aged 28, posed for photos on Twitter with the caption: “engaged to my best friend”. The couple have been dating since 2022, officially announcing their relationship in December last year.

Who is Nina Agdal?

Nina Agdal is a Danish model and body positivity advocate. The pair met at a 2023 event in New York during the summer.

Rumors of their engagement were sparked after they were spotted earlier this month, when they celebrated their one-year anniversary, with rings noticeably on their fingers.

Logan also requested that Elon Musk unban Nina from Twitter in his announcement post, saying:

“My fiancé got her Twitter suspended years ago and wants to come back, @elonmusk can you please provide aid.”