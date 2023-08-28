Prime makes Glowberry hydration flavor official with unique bottle design

Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime has just revealed the new Glowberry Hydration flavor that comes in the company’s most unique bottle design yet.

Launched in January of 2021, Prime Hydration has become a hit with fans of KSI and Logan Paul worldwide.

With only a handful of flavors at launch, Prime has since introduced Meta Moon, Lemonade, and Ice Pop flavors for fans to enjoy.

Prime has finally revealed their new Glowberry Hydration flavor as well as its quite unique bottle design.

Glowberry Prime Hydration has a glow-in-the-dark bottle

Although the Glowberry flavor leaked back on August 13, 2023, Prime made the flavor official across social media on August 28.

The bottle sports a green and black design alongside a special font for “Glowberry” and “Hydration Drink” on the top of the bottle.

Going along with the unique green design, Logan Paul & KSI have made the bottle glow-in-the-dark. They didn’t reveal what flavor profile Glowberry actually is, though.

To show off the bottle some more, Logan uploaded a video to the Prime Hydration TikTok page where he shined a light on the drink and turned off the lights.

It quickly started glowing, but it’s safe to assume that it takes a little bit more than two seconds of light in order to glow-in-the-dark.

The drink launches August 30, 2023, at 1pm ET on the Prime Hydration website and will likely be available in stores shortly after.

That is, assuming you can find it in stock at your local convenience store without paying a premium.