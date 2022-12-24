Logan Paul promises to expose CryptoZoo “bad actors” on January 3rd

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Logan Paul’s CryptoZoo has been recently called a “scam” by investigative YouTuber Coffeezilla. In response, Logan has promised to “expose bad actors” and offer explanations in an upcoming IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Logan Paul recently unveiled that he was developing CryptoZoo, a cryptocurrency-based game. The initial announcement came during an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast in August 2021.

What followed was a series of controversies and backlash from both Logan’s and cryptocurrency communities at large.

The latest development has seen Coffeezilla’s produce a number of exposé videos, uploaded between 17 and 23 December. These videos revealed Cofeezilla’s deep investigation of CryptoZoo and its developers.

Now, owing to the increasing amount of backlash, Logan Paul promised to address the controversy on his podcast IMPAULSIVE on 3 January, 2023.

CryptoZoo “bad actors” to be revealed on January 3rd

He said: “While I generally appreciate Stephen’s creative genius & exceptional work ethic (I mean that), this one is simply not true. When appropriate, all bad actors will be exposed, explained, & held fully accountable. I’ll speak further on IMPAULSIVE January 3.”

The response to the tweet has been mixed, with many in the community calling into question why Logan does not give an initial response sooner.

Cofeezilla also responded to Logan, questioning the PRIME founder’s course of action. He said: “It’s pretty wild to refuse to talk to me for months, refuse to address investors for a year and a half and then when caught Logan says hes going to “expose bad actors”?”

Coffeezilla also shared proof that he had reached out to Logan multiple times ahead of his videos’ publication. He concluded: “Just sad to see Logan once again focus only on his own reputation instead of the victims who are out millions of $$ bc of him.”

We will see if January 3rd brings an end to this controversy, or if it’s simply the beginning of a new chapter in the story.