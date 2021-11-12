Mike Majlak actually makes money after hacker robbed him to buy bitcoin

YouTuber Mike Majlak ended up actually making money after one of his financial accounts was hacked by someone who bought $3k worth of bitcoin.

Mike Majlak is known as a YouTube vlogger where he uploads behind-the-scenes content from his life and shares it with over 2.5 million subscribers on the platform.

He’s also the right-hand man of fellow content creator Logan Paul on the ImPaulsive podcast, where they meet various different guests and share some of the crazy stories from their lives.

In their milestone 300th episode, Mike shared a story about the time one of his financial accounts was hacked, which ended up having a surprisingly positive outcome.

“A very nice hacker hacked into one of my financial accounts a couple months ago,” he began. “I don’t want to say the name of the company but it’s a money sharing application where you can send money to people who, you know, cut your hair or whatever. I was having trouble signing in and I realized that my account had been hacked, and the account was connected to a way to use money.”

He explained that he didn’t have access to the account for around four months, though eventually regained entry by showing his ID and verifying his identity.

“When I signed back in I realized that the person had actually in June of this year bought $3000 worth of bitcoin using my money,” Mike explained. “$3000 was stolen from me to buy bitcoin. And while most people would say that’s f**ked up, the good thing about said financial sharing app is you have to prove your identity to then sell bitcoin.”

Topic starts at 22:34

Mike went on to say that when he signed back into the account he saw that the bitcoin was now worth $5000, adding: “It was one of the best investments I’ve ever had and it was done by someone else with my money.”

It’s certainly not common for someone to actually make money after they’ve had it stolen from them, but Mike got the last laugh this time.