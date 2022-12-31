Logan Paul faces backlash from CryptoZoo Discord following Coffeezilla investigation

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Two weeks after the first entry in the CryptoZoo investigation was uploaded to the Coffeezilla YouTuber channel, Logan Paul has finally addressed the project’s Discord server but has been met with backlash.

On August 18, 2021, Logan Paul announced his own NFT project, CryptoZoo. This play-to-earn project was advertised as more than just buying and selling digital assets. Investors were promised a game that would increase the value of their ZOO tokens, earning them more money.

A Discord server was established as a way for investors to connect with each other as well as the minds behind the project, with Logan Paul boasting CrytpoZoo as his project that he had started. But after a year of development, presales, and disappointment; Logan Paul had only ever sent two messages to the server.

Article continues after ad

The game was meant to launch in September of 2021, but to this day it still does not function properly. Investors can’t hatch eggs, breed animals, or do anything that was initially advertised. And following an investigation by crypto detective Coffeezilla, it seems several factors led to the project’s current, defunct state.

Logan Paul faces backlash from CryptoZoo Discord

During Coffeezilla’s investigation, he spoke with several CryptoZoo investors that had lost hundreds or thousands of dollars to this project. And while they were upset with the loss, many pointed to the lack of communication from the CryptoZoo team as a primary point of contention.

Following the failed launch of the project in December, investors felt Logan Paul had ghosted CryptoZoo. He no longer talked about the project on his podcast and eventually went on to start his latest NFT venture, 99 Originals.

Article continues after ad

It wouldn’t be until after Coffeezilla posted his three-part investigation that Logan would finally address CryptoZoo. On December 23, 2022, Logan claimed that Coffeezilla’s findings were untrue. On December 26, he would post his response to Coffeezilla’s email inviting the detective onto Impaulsive. And on December 29, he posted a photo cosplaying as Coffeezilla in front of a green screen, implying he was investigating CryptoZoo himself.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

But on December 31, over a year since CrytpoZoo had seemingly been abandoned, Logan Paul reached out to the CryptoZoo Discord with a few words to share. “Long time no see,” addressing the elephant in the room, “Hope y’all have a wonderful NYE. We’ll start 2023 with a bang.”

Article continues after ad

A user, Dim0naik, stated he hoped Logan could fix the project, to which Paul responded, “I am.” However, these three messages did little to instill confidence in CryptoZoo investors.

Users questions Paul. They asked why he abandoned the project and didn’t address the failed launch before Coffeezilla’s investigation. “We have lost millions. People’s lives have been destroyed. I hope you know the impact you have had on all of our lives,” JakeSpr commented.

Another theorized that Logan Paul would stick around long enough to uphold his promises to investors by making a game so he could avoid a lawsuit. While spectators wait for Logan Paul’s official response and CryptoZoo investors wait for a working game, Dexerto will continue to cover this story as it develops.