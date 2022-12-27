Logan Paul invites Coffeezilla onto IMPAULSIVE to explain CryptoZoo “scam”

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

Logan Paul and Stephen ‘Coffeezilla’ Findeisen continue to lock horns over the latter’s investigative series into CryptoZoo, a NFT project backed by the YouTube sensation and labeled a “scam”. Paul has revealed he invited Coffee onto his podcast IMPULSIVE to clear the air, but the investigator won’t budge unless it’s on his terms.

Coffeezilla has found his next crypto target in Logan Paul.

The YouTube superstar got heavily involved into NFT projects during the boom in 2021, but the detective has labeled them all a “scam” ⁠— the biggest of which, he claims, is the CryptoZoo game.

After a string of videos and over an hour’s worth of content dedicated to “investigating Logan Paul’s biggest scam”, Paul spoke out and promised “all bad actors will be exposed, explained, and held fully accountable.”

Article continues after ad

Paul claimed Coffeezilla’s investigative work was “simply not true”, but the YouTuber rebutted by detailing a long drawn out process to get an explainer out of him.

This included texting Logan’s manager in October, as well as sending numerous emails and requests for comment before the videos ultimately went live in mid-December.

“Choosing now to respond is not ‘appropriate’ like Logan claims, it’s just old fashioned damage control,” he said on December 23.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However Paul remains adamant to clear his name, going so far as to invite Findeisen onto his IMPAULSIVE podcast on January 3 to discuss CryptoZoo ⁠— all expenses paid. This is an invite, Coffeezilla claims, he will turn down unless it’s done on his terms.

Article continues after ad

“It makes me sad to see you try to discredit my work given how many times I’ve reached out in good faith,” Coffee said in an email a day before Logan’s invitation on December 25. “ If you have nothing to hide, this should be a no-brainer.”

After Paul made the invitation public, which some saw as a way to pressure Coffeezilla into appearing on the podcast, Findeisen said: “I’m happy to fly Logan down or livestream it but I’m not flying to his CryptoZoo tax haven on New Year’s.”

Coffee promised any livestream with Logan Paul would see all revenue donated to “the CryptoZoo victims”.

Article continues after ad

Logan Paul has previously been criticized for his heavy investment in numerous crypto and NFT projects. He has been accused of participating in “pump and dump” schemes, something the star has denied.