Logan Paul confirms he’s suing Floyd Mayweather over millions owed from fight

Logan Paul confirmed he’s taking Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather to court as he’s still owed a “few million” almost a year removed from their exhibition fight.

In June of 2021, Logan Paul shocked the world as he managed to go the distance with all-time boxing great Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in their highly-anticipated exhibition matchup.

Even though the fight happened almost a year ago, Logan is still yet to be paid in full for his part in things and has regularly called on Floyd to get him his money.

His brother Jake claimed that the lack of payment would lead to legal proceedings, and now Logan has confirmed that will be the case, as he’ll be squaring off with Floyd again – this time in the confines of a courtroom.

Advertisement

Following Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s loss to Dmitry Bivol, Logan was asked by TMZ Sports about the defeat and what it means for the Mexican’s future before he touched on his own struggles in the boxing world.

“No, he has not paid me in full, that is a fact. I’m short a few mil, yeah,” Logan told TMZ about the ongoing payment drama with Mayweather and his camp.

The YouTuber was also quizzed about whether or not he’d spoken to Floyd directly about the lack of payment and confirmed that he hadn’t been able to do so. “Nah, we’re taking this one to court! Yeah, we’re taking him to court. See you in the courtroom. Congrats, you’re going to prison Floyd!” he said, with a smile on his face.

Advertisement

Timestamp of 0:25

The social media star has also previously that he’s unsure as to who exactly needs to settle the balance and pay him up, so tackling Floyd in the court of law may get him some answers on that front.

Of course, it just extends his wait to get paid in full, but it should also bring some light to the end of a long, long tunnel.