Logan Paul sues Floyd Mayweather over allegedly not paying him for their fight

Logan Paul’s beef with Floyd Mayweather over payment for their 2021 boxing match as escalated into a full-blown lawsuit.

The 2021 exhibition bout between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather shocked the internet when the influencer managed to go the distance against the 50-0 boxing GOAT.

While things between the two seemed to end on good terms – despite brother Jake Paul antagonizing Mayweather by stealing his hat during the build-up – Logan has been claiming for months that he is still owed money for the fight.

Now, according to Jake Paul, Logan is suing Mayweather… and the next time the two square off, it could be in a court of law.

Logan Paul sues Floyd Mayweather

Speaking at a London press conference for Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano, Jake Paul explained that things between his brother and Mayweather are far from over.

“He really hasn’t [paid Logan],” Jake revealed. “There’s a lawsuit that was opened up last week or two weeks ago. They’re pressuring him both legally and behind-the-scenes, but it’s embarrassing for Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather to not have enough money to pay my brother.”

Unfortunately, that’s all Jake had to say, so details surrounding the lawsuit are still vague. However, considering that Logan begged NFL star Antonio Brown to put in a word with Mayweather about his payment suggests it could be a very hefty sum.

Logan even claims he was offered a rematch against Mayweather in Dubai, but turned it down over the lack of payment and wanted Jake to take his place, instead.

Whether or not Mayweather and Paul settle their dispute before it goes to court remains to be seen, but given how much of a fuss has been made about missing payment, it’s surprising that it’s taken this long for legal action to be taken.