Jake Paul explains why he doesn’t care about being taken seriously as a boxer

Jake Paul has explained why he doesn’t care if people take him seriously or not when it comes to boxing, even though criticism was something that ate him in the early days of his internet success.

Since joining the professional ranks, Jake Paul has made plenty of waves across the boxing world, both as a fighter himself and as a promoter for his Most Valuable Promotions brand.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer holds a clean 5-0 record and is steadfast in his belief that he can, at some point, become a boxing world champion. Naturally, there have been plenty of doubters along the way, and while some have given him credit for his impact and skills, they don’t see him going much further than he already has.

With so many vocal doubters, it could be easy to let it get on top of you, but Jake says he isn’t all that fussed about what people have to say these days, even though it did affect him a few years ago.

The social media star appeared on Uninterrupted’s: The Shop, where he was asked about whether or not he cares about people taking him “seriously” when it comes to his boxing skills.

“I don’t give a s**t, you know,” Jake quickly responded as other guests weighed in and revealed their initial doubts about him stepping into the ring. The 25-year-old then piggybacked off that, comparing the noise to his rise on Vine.

“When I was younger, the comments definitely affected me because I wasn’t as confident,” Jake said. “When I started making it on Vine, eventually, I became numb to it and now, I don’t care what people say unless it’s a well-crafted thought from someone who is successful and has walked at least somewhat in my shoes.”

Timestamp of 4:34

The YouTuber-turned-boxer will once again have the chance to prove the doubters wrong when he returns to the ring in August. Though, Jake has, to this point, yet to announce an opponent.

His eventual goal is to fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and grab at one world title – which he has been backed to do by some. Though, who knows if it’ll ever happen.