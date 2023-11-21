Jake Paul admits he’s losing money fighting Andre August as ticket sales struggle

Jake Paul says he’s losing money by fighting Andre August as it isn’t the same as the previous big-money fights he’s had on his way up in boxing.

High-level boxing matches have, typically, always been the biggest money spinners in the world of combat sports. The likes of Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquaio, and Oscar De La Hoya have made way more than their counterparts in MMA.

Since getting himself involved with boxing, Jake Paul has tried to match some of these paydays. With big-time fights against the likes of Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Tommy Fury, the ‘Problem Child’ has made a fair chunk of change for his efforts inside the ring.

However, when it comes to facing Andre August – a 35-year-old boxer with a 10-1-1 record – Jake has admitted that he’s more likely to lose money from it than see his bank account double.

Jake Paul unlikely to make money from Andre August fight

The YouTuber-turned-boxer spoke to TMZ Sports about the December 15 fight in the wake of some “terrible” training footage from his opponent surfacing online.

He repeated his previous claims that the 35-year-old has more knockouts than him, making it a dangerous fight, but admitted it won’t be as big a payday as he’s gotten recently. “Foregoing a lot of money! This is probably a break-even fight for me. I probably won’t even make money on it,” Jake said.

“Who knows what the outcome is? It’s $200,000 to fly around to get the team there and back. It’s not about the money, it’s about focusing in, staying sharp, and the experience of challenging myself in the ring with these guys who’ve been doing this their whole lives.”

As noted, some critics have been mocking Jake for taking the fight, given his opponent has had a four-year hiatus from boxing in recent years.

On top of that, ticket sales for the fight are also struggling and it’s only a 3,000-seat venue.

The YouTube star will enter the fight as the heavy betting favorite, especially given the lack of footage of August’s fights online. Ultimately though, it will be a tricky test for him.