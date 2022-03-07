Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather has no money after still not being paid for fight

Logan Paul believes Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has played him a bit like a puppet and that the boxing legend has no money as he still awaits a payout for their fight.

After Logan Paul lost to KSI back in 2019, not many fans could have envisaged him stepping into the ring with undefeated boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather only a few years later. However, that did happen, and Logan had a good account of himself.

The social media star managed to survive the duration of the bout against ‘Money’ in their June 2021 exhibition, even getting in some good shots of his own.

Even though the fight was over nine months ago at this point, Logan is still waiting to be paid in full for his part in it, and he hasn’t been shy in letting people know what he thinks about the whole thing.

The imPaulsive podcast host joined the Walkway to Fight Club show on March 4, discussing how he’s still waiting for full payment and claiming that the boxing legend has no money to his name.

“Nah, same s**t. It’s unfortunate because it’s Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, right. Surely I was gonna get my check fairly quickly, right?” said Logan when asked if things had changed on the payment front.

“Ok, but then that didn’t happen. So I’m sure it’ll come eventually, right? Maybe in a little bit? Then I realized ‘Ok, I’m being strung along.’ This is a classic ‘Hey, buddy, you’re the new guy in this industry. We’re gonna puppeteer you however we want with your money. So, hop on for the ride and shut up.’ But instead of shutting up, I make fun of him on social media and let everyone know that he doesn’t have any money!”

Logan noted that while he points the finger at Floyd, he isn’t entirely sure if the fault rests on the 45-year-old’s shoulders as he’s been unable to find out who really owes him money.

The YouTube icon said he has been paid a portion of his fee, but there is an outstanding balance that he’s owed which is pretty substantial. Though, it remains to be seen as to when he’ll be able to cash a cheque for his efforts.