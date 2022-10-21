Logan Paul calls Jake’s WWE arrival “inevitable” ahead of Crown Jewel main event

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Logan Paul claims Jake joining him in the WWE is “inevitable” and that he’d love to have his brother around to back him up in the ring.

Logan Paul has been on a meteoric rise in the world of WWE. Moving quickly from teaming with The Miz to headlining the Crown Jewel pay-per-view later this month, it’s only natural for people to wonder if the influencer’s younger bro would ever get in on the action.

While Jake seems to have his handful in the boxing world right now, as he’s set to face off with MMA legend Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, Logan thinks it’s only a matter of time before the stars align.

Why Jake Paul joining the WWE is inevitable

In an interview with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports, big bro was candid about what he expects regarding his brother’s transition into wrestling.

“Truthfully, I think it’s inevitable…If I were watching two brothers take over, and I use that word intentionally, take over two highly entertaining sports, boxing and wrestling in a way that has never been done before, my curiosity would be piqued,” he said.

He also explained that, just like Roman Reigns (who he’ll be meeting in a championship bout at the upcoming Crown Jewel event), he needs his own ‘Bloodline’ to back him up in the ring.

“We’re making history as we speak, and I think Jake’s crossover into WWE is inevitable, and bro, I need a bloodline. Roman’s got his.”

For those out of the know, Reigns leads a faction called the Bloodline, which is made up entirely of members of his real-life family. Like the Tribal Chief and his cousins, there are plenty of other famous families in the wrestling world, and Logan looks ready to add the Pauls to that list.