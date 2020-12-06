Logan Paul and Bryce Hall respond to Austin McBroom fight challenge

YouTubers Logan Paul and Bryce Hall have responded to Austin McBroom after he issued a boxing challenge against them and Jake Paul, amid fan speculation over the next YouTube boxing fights.

In the past two years, YouTubers settling their feuds with a boxing match has become quite normal and, with bragging rights on the line, these influencers draw in millions of viewers to see who will come out on top.

Following the latest clash, which saw Jake Paul earn an impressive knockout victory over NBA star Nate Robinson, fans have been speculating which influencers could be next to fight it out in the ring.

Now, ACE Family’s Austin McBroom is throwing his hat in the ring.

Jake Paul issued many challenges in his post-fight interview, even promising to face UFC champion Conor McGregor at some point. But, the likes of KSI and Austin McBroom were also mentioned, opening up plenty of possibilities.

Austin McBroom has now responded to Jake Paul’s challenge, telling him to forget about Conor McGregor and even threw out a few more notable names he would be willing to fight.

The ACE Family creator also addressed Logan Paul and Bryce Hall, claiming that the TikTok star was using “excuses” to dodge a potential fight with him.

“And Bryce Hall I heard all your excuses, you ain’t built for this,” he added, mocking the popular content creator, “I’ll let you keep ducking.”

McBroom even issued an open challenge to any other creators that would be willing to fight him, explaining, “everyone else who wants this smoke holla at me cuz these other lil boys straight ducks.”

Bryce Hall responds

Bryce Hall was quick to respond to Austin McBroom’s callout, reposting his story shortly after and simply telling him to “shut up.”

Logan Paul also hit back, as a comment under McBroom’s post. Mocking him for wearing a muscle shirt, he wrote “Did you get any muscles with that shirt?”

However, while fans are pushing for a bout between Austin McBroom and Jake Paul, nothing has been confirmed, as of yet.