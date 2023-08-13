Logan Paul allegedly threatens Dillon Danis with legal action ahead of boxing clash

Logan Paul has allegedly threatened Dillon Danis with legal action for posting photos of his fiancé Nina Adgal ahead of their boxing clash.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have long gone back and forth on social media. After throwing jabs at one another for years on social media, the two will finally have the chance to touch gloves in the boxing ring on October 14.

Although the highly-anticipated bout is over two months away, Danis has already started taunting Logan in various ways — including posting pictures of his newly engaged fiancé Nina Adgal across his social media. In response, Logan has now allegedly threatened Danis with legal action.

Logan Paul threatens Dillon Danis with legal action

As reported by BoxingKingdom in a now-deleted tweet, cease and desists legal letters have been sent to Dillon Danis. While the UFC star is yet to speak on the situation himself, likely for legal reasons, he seemingly confirmed the reports in an Instagram story.

The professional MMA fighter shared a screenshot of a quote retweet from Wade Plem discussing the matter. “So Logan Paul actually got legal teams involved..?” Wade wrote. “Dillon Danis is saying/showing some very off color stuff but I’ve never seen this response.”

He added: “This the fight game, and people signed to fight each other will say/do mean things. Logan defending his “image” in this way only comes off as a panic move.”

Dillon Danis shared a tweet from Wade Plem discussing the matter on his Instagram story.

Furthermore, Danis retweeted a post from Happy Punch reporting on the situation, which read: “Logan Paul allegedly sent a legal notice to Dillon Danis demanding he stop posting photos of his fiancé.”

Dillon also responded to a fan asking if they’re censoring him, to which he responded: “Yea or Logan is out.”

“I wish I could provide more entertainment for all of you. I love doing what I do, but my hands are tied in this situation,” he wrote in another tweet. “The fight is at a critical point.”

The two are set to go blow for blow on the ‘Prime Card’ on October 14 in AO Arena in Manchester — where on the same night KSI will also step in the ring with Tommy Fury.

However, fans are concerned Danis will drop out of the scheduled bout with Logan — after he backed out of his fight with KSI last-minute earlier this year. Although, Paul has assured fans there’s a hefty fine awaiting the UFC star if he does.