KSI’s manager estimates over 15 million people pirated Prime Card boxing event

KSI’s manager Mams Taylor has estimated that over 15 million people pirated the Prime Card boxing event.

On October 14, KSI went blow for blow with Tommy Fury, all while Logan Paul touched gloves with Dillon Danis on the same night. Dubbed the ‘Prime Card‘, it’s fair to say the event was the most anticipated influencer boxing card we’ve seen to date.

The Prime Card was action-packed, to say the least, and although some thought the performance in the ring was the “worst boxing match” they’d seen, the PPV numbers tell a different story.

According to reports, the Prime Card sold a staggering 1.3 million PPV buys, making it DAZN’s biggest show of the year so far. However, according to KSI’s manager, upwards of 15 million users watched the fight illegally.

KSI’s manager claims millions illegally watched Prime Card

Talking with Fred Beck in a recent November 12 interview, Mams Taylor revealed how he believes the PPV model will soon die, before disclosing just how many pirated the Prime Card.

“I think the natural evolution is that PPV will die in five to 10 years,” he said. “The piracy is crazy.”

Mams continued: “The level of piracy on the Prime Card was absolutely… honestly anywhere from 15x above, more than 15x above the actual pay-per-view number.”

(Timestamp at 6:31)

According to reports, the Prime Card sold approximately 1.3 million PPV buys, which would equate to more than 15 million users that watched the fight illegally.

However, Mams believes the figure of those who pirated the fight is higher. “North of that,” he said. “Obviously you can’t account for all of it, and some of it is some guesswork and everything else.”

Since fight night, several fighters have appealed the result of their bout, including KSI who claimed it was an “outrageous” decision that went in Fury’s favor.